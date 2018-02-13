For the Record for February 13, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday February 13, 2018

Accidents

Wasco County

February 10, 2:24 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83. Deputy observed the vehicle driving with a tire missing and weaving all over the road. The vehicle was stopped and the damage to the vehicle matched damage to a crash into the center barrier a few miles prior to the deputy seeing the vehicle. The suspect was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. A report was taken.

February 10, 7:08 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 6700 block of Eightmile Road. Driver swerved to miss a deer causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and hit a fence. Driver stated he would contact the property owner to exchange information for repairs. The crash was logged.

February 12, 9:08 a.m. – Two vehicle, unknown injury crash, 1300 block of Emerson Street. A report was taken. No further information was made available regarding the crash.

Oregon State Police

February 11, 9:13 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 97. Driver was heading south when he lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. Driver was transported to Madras and the vehicle was towed.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

February 9, 3:34 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of East 14th Street on a report of a smoke alarm activating. Caller reported they could hear an alarm sounding from a neighboring apartment. The tenant was not at home and was determined to be out of the area. Entry was made into the apartment where no problem was found.

February 10, 6:25 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4000 block of Cherry Heights Road on an odor investigation. Caller reported smelling rotten eggs in the area. Upon arrival, the smell of natural gas or farm chemicals was present. When checking the area the smell dissipated and was no longer present. No problem as found.

February 10, 10:44 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Garden Court on a report of a stove fire. Caller stated there was an electrical smell coming from the stove. Nothing was showing from the home upon arrival. Stove was hot to the touch and was showing an error message on the display. The unit was unplugged and it began to cool. Crew advised occupant to have stove checked by an electrician.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, two on Saturday, seven on Sunday and nine on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday morning from the 3500 block of West 6th Street after staff reported damage to a company vehicle.

A runaway report was taken Friday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported her son did not return home from school. The subject was located later in the evening and returned home.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 600 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported her work laptop was stolen from her vehicle.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 1500 block of West 6th Street after staff reported theft of money by an employee. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 500 block of East 3rd Street early Sunday morning after a caller observed two male suspects take cans from a donation drop off. One of the suspects fled when law enforcement approached and the other suspect returned the cans without incident.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday morning from the 700 block of East 12th Street.

Jose Luis Cabrera Torres, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 2500 block of West 8th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and identity theft. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Ashlie Sue Thomas, 34, Spokane, Wash., was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop and is accused of second-degree forgery.

Chandon Leish Girl, 28, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Sunday evening in the 1000 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Cameron Christopher Jones, 21, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in the 2800 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road Monday morning on a report of a dog running at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A sex crimes report was taken Monday morning from the 300 block of Court Street. The incident is under investigation.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Monday morning from the 800 block of Floral Court. The vehicle was impounded.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1300 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported some bicycles were stolen from his porch.

Police responded to West 7th and Garden streets Monday afternoon on a report of an aggressive dog in the area. The area was checked but police were unable to locate the dog.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday evening from the 800 block of Hostetler Street after a victim reported a window to her vehicle was broken.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 1000 block of Irvine Street Friday evening on a report of trespassing. Contact was made with the caller who stated he asked a male and female to leave his home and they were refusing. Subjects left the premise without incident.

Deputy responded to Shaniko Sunday morning after a caller reported she was going through a divorce and a neighbor was stealing some of her ex-husband’s property. It was determined the neighbor had permission to take the items by the ex-husband.

Kody Mitchel Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of second-degree burglary, harassment, post-prison violation, and three counts of probation violation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Monday morning from the 700 block of Oak Street.

A fraud report was taken Monday morning at the sheriff’s office. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 4300 block of River Trail Way after a victim reported some power tools were stolen.

Oregon State Police

A hit and run report was taken Friday evening from Biggs Junction.

Regional Jail

Bobby Lee Herring, 63, Lyle, Wash., was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Friday after being arrested on local warrants for parole violation and first-degree failure to appear.

Leticia Leeann Farrally, 34, Lewiston, Idaho, was jailed Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for providing false information to a police officer.

Jonathon Fernandes Gonzalez, 25, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree criminal mischief.

Jimmy James Spino, 26, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Friday by Intertribal police after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, fourth-degree assault, and strangulation.

Jorie Anne Modrich, 50, Husum, Wash., was jailed Saturday on for driving under the influence.