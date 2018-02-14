Rally comes up short for TD boys

Down 33-24 with one quarter left to play, The Dalles boys’ basketball team outscored Hermiston by a 17-13 margin and wound up just shy of completing a comeback in a 46-41 loss Tuesday at Hermiston High School.

Jacob Hernandez dropped 10 points and Dakota Murr added a 3-pointer and two free throws to account for TD’s fourth-quarter output.

On the other side, Hermiston got nine points by Ryne Andreason on a two-pointer, a long ball and 2 of 5 from the line, as the group shot 6 of 17 on fourth-quarter free throws, 10 of 24 for the game.

All told, the No. 18 Bulldogs (10-11 overall, 5-2 league) totaled 16 field goals, three 3-pointers, as Andreason paced his team with 18 points, 11 in the second half.

Adrian Mendez tallied 10 points, Jordan Ramirez was good for seven, and the duo of Andrew James and Cesar Ortiz chipped in four points apiece.

Hernandez led the Riverhawks (10-11, 2-5) with 19 points, Murr notched nine, on one field goals and 6 of 6 from the line, Henry Lee picked up six, Oscar Fernandez hit a third-quarter 3-pointer to get his three points, and both Jack Bonham and Dalles Seufalemua turned in two-point efforts.

TD’s Josh Nisbet did not dress due to illness.

Hermiston is tied with Pendleton atop the standings at 5-2, while The Dalles and HRV each have 2-5 records and are tied for the final playoff spot.

The Dalles makes its final trip to No. 15-ranked Pendleton (13-9, 5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.