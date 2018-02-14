For the Record for February 14, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday February 14, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Crew responded to the 4600 block of Fifteenmile Road Tuesday afternoon on reports of a possible brush fire. Upon arrival, found that it was an authorized controlled burn. Information gathered and no further action taken.

Personnel also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Ty Lawrence Tibbets, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday morning that $50 was stolen. Report taken.

A caller in the 300 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday morning a possible theft of gold.

Officers inspecting a transient camp located John Edward Crisman, 21, of Seattle, who was arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday morning a customer had cash and a debit card stolen from her purse. Logged for information.

A caller from the hospital said Tuesday evening an intoxicated man was in the ER and reported he was assaulted in the 1300 block of East 10th Street that morning. Report taken.

A caller in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday evening that a residence and outbuilding were entered and items stolen.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Second Street reported Tuesday evening that three women were beating on a fourth. Two females were cited and released for disorderly conduct and second-degree trespass.

A caller reported a woman was lying on the sidewalk near the roundabout late Tuesday. She’d fallen and injured herself and medics transported her to hospital.

An officer found a person standing in the middle of the road in the 700 block of Chenowith Loop late Tuesday and warned him for disorderly conduct.

A caller in the 700 block of East 12th Street reported early Wednesday her son, who she does not have custody of, was outside her house and she asked that he be moved along or detained as a runaway out of Klickitat County. He was gone when police arrived.

Officer found three men early Wednesday morning carrying large bags of cans, near the Home At Last can collection trailer in the K-mart lot. Both men said they didn’t take the cans from the trailer. Logged for information.

Wasco County

A vehicle parked at the Clear Lake Fire Lookout was reported having its back window broken out while the owner was snow-shoeing the area. Owner already dealt with the issue through insurance, asked deputy to log for info.

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road early Wednesday morning on reports of a neighboring residence playing classical music through a noise machine too loudly, the caller claimed it was keeping her two children awake. She said last time she spoke to the neighbors about it, they turned the music up. Deputy contacted the neighbors, who agreed to turn down the noise machine. Logged for info.

Regional Jail

Travis Michael Collins, 27, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Lewis Lavern Boling, 30, Portland, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for a probation violation.

Daniel Lee Blew, 26, Damascus, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for second degree failure to appear.