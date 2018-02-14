Riverhawk girls basketball takes loss versus Hermiston Girls squad is edged out by a 39-31 margin at home

In their first game without starting point guard Paulina Finn and a handful of players saddled with illness, The Dalles kept pace with No. 14-ranked Hermiston until the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs used a 14-7 run to get the 39-31 victory Tuesday in Columbia River Conference girls’ basketball action at Kurtz Gym.

Staked by eight points from Jodi Thomasian, six points by Kilee Hoylman and four out of Lauryn Belanger, the Lady Hawks trailed 15-14 at the half and 25-24 entering the fourth period.

In the final period, Thomasian and Hoylman were the only players to hit field goals.

Thomasian drilled two baskets and 1 of 2 free throws for seven points, but Hermiston’s Jazlyn Romero and Hannah Thompson each sank 3-pointers, and Jordan Thomas, Maddy Juul and Sydney Stefani tacked on two points each to cap a 14-7 outburst.

For the game, Hermiston (9-13 overall, 5-2 league) nailed 15 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 4 of 17 from the line.

Thomas scored a game-high 16 points, Thompson added eight, Romero finished with six, and Juul tallied five points to lead the Bulldogs.

TD had 12 field goals, five in the first half, and hit on 7 of 12 free throws, 4 of 8 in the first half.

Thomasian racked up 11 of her 13 points in the second half, Hoylman chipped in eight, Belanger notched four, and the trio of Jenna Miller, Molly Taylor and Bailey LeBreton tacked on two points apiece.

TD (7-14, 1-6) remains tied with Hood River for the final postseason spot.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Riverhawks host the first place and No. 10-ranked Pendleton Buckaroos (16-6, 7-0) on senior night.