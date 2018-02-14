TD cheer gets sixth at state

The Dalles cheer squad placed sixth overall out of the 10-team 5A state field last weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

In all, the Riverhawks had a 43.5 for building skills, 60.20 in tumbling and jumps, and tallied a 53.0 for their overall mark for a 156.7, but four deductions, knocked down the score to 152.7. South Albany won the state championship with 179.3 points, besting Wilsonville (175.4) and Springfield (159.0).

In the photo are, from left to right, Emily Adams, Jessika Nanez, Samantha Stanley, Kendyl Kumm and Shivani Patel. Other teammates in the circle include Anna Singhurst, Jenifer Salinas, Stephanie Flores, Karla Hernandez, Jordyn Hattenhauer and Giselle Swartz. The cheer team has two extra weeks to prepare for the upcoming national tournament slated to run on Feb. 22-27 in Anaheim, Calif.