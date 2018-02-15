Man sentenced in TD home invasion

The homeless man who broke into a woman’s home early last Thanksgiving by kicking in her front door was sentenced to 40 months in prison for first-degree burglary.

Daniel Lee Wood III, 27, was also sentenced concurrently to 18 months for breaking into a church, which is second-degree burglary.

Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley said Wood had an extensive criminal history in Florida, between 2008 and 2012, with charges including domestic battery, criminal mischief, resisting an officer, felony possession of firearms and grand theft.

In Wasco County, he had five arrests in 2017 prior to the Thanksgiving break-in.

He was arrested in August for aggravated first-degree theft, and was arrested in mid-November on charges of first-degree failure to appear and third-degree escape.

He was arrested two days before Thanksgiving on charges of first-degree failure to appear and third-degree escape.

The woman who was burglarized spoke to the Chronicle after the crime about the “frightful sound” of hearing him break in and make his way around her house. She was so scared it took her three tries to finally call 911.

Nisley said, “I think what he did is one of the worst crimes you can commit in the state of Oregon, breaking into someone’s house when they’re home alone. Nothing can ever replace the sense of sanctuary that a person has in their home when their home is broken into and they’re there.

“It’s bad enough to come home and find your house is broken into, but to be there when someone has broken in — and very violently in this case — is even worse. I’ve dealt with a lot of these types of cases. Often people have to move. They can’t get over the fear that someone’s going to break in. It’s terrorizing, it’s absolutely terrorizing.”

The woman stated at the sentencing that she still had nightmares and could still hear the sound of him breaking in and moving around, Nisley said.

The woman said of the sentencing, “I am pleased Mr. Wood is being held accountable for his actions. And I am relieved to have this part over with.”

At the sentencing, Nisley said that, to Wood’s “credit, he apologized and he said that he hopes that the victim doesn’t have any more bad dreams.”

Nisley said that Wood said he wasn’t on the medications that he was supposed to be taking. “I think it means that he is supposed to be taking medications for some mental health issues, but he had been using illegal substances” instead.

The woman, who lives alone, recounted to the paper last year about hearing a “really, really loud bang” and checking the time on her phone. It was 4:45 a.m. then she heard the doorbell ring and thought it was maybe someone who had just had an accident.

But then she heard voices, and someone trying to open her door. She knew from her self-defense class that she had always planned to hide in her closet if she had an intruder.

So she hid, and with shaking hands repeatedly tried to call 911.

Once she got through, help arrived almost immediately, in just two minutes.

Police caught the intruder in the house, wearing the woman’s son’s military uniform that he’d taken out of the hall closet.

The voices she heard was just the man talking to himself. When she was asked to ID him, she looked at the man, who stared back defiantly for 10-15 seconds.

After he was taken to jail, she began noticing things amiss in her house, and realized the extent of his wanderings. He’d been in the kitchen, hallway, a spare room. He moved things from one room to another, and when he took her son’s uniform off a hanger, he ripped it off with such force it nearly straightened the hangar’s hook.

A friend who came over after the burglary to help fix the kicked-in front door also noticed a bag and some coins outside, which were traced to a burglary at a nearby church.

While the woman said she did not plan to get a gun, she does have a bat in her closet now.