Parenting classes begin next week

The Dalles chapter of “Raising Highly Capable Kids,” a parenting course that teaches skills for supporting older kids, is launching its first two sessions this coming week.

A Tuesday evening English class will begin Feb. 20, 6-7 p.m. in room 210 of The Dalles Middle School; and a Wednesday evening Spanish class will start Feb. 28, 6-7 p.m. in room 309 of Wahtonka School. Food and childcare will be provided at both.

The English session will be taught by middle school teachers Robin Haight and Kate Galt, while Adriana Flores of the Four Rivers Early Learning Hub and Jenny Jesch-Collins, dean of students at the middle school, will teach the Spanish session.

“All of our teachers are parents themselves, who want to be co-learners with the class participants,” said Haight.

“We hope to encourage community and mutual support among parents in The Dalles as we raise healthy, caring and responsible kids together.”

A third session, scheduled during the daytime rather than evenings, will begin in March.

“Raising Highly Capable Kids” is a 13-week curriculum and consists of presentations, discussions and activities based around the Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets, a framework that “identifies a set of skills, relationships, and behaviors that enable young people to develop into successful and contributing adults,” Search Institute officials wrote on their website.

The 40 identified attributes are divided into two sections, external and internal assets, and subsequently split into eight subsections: supporting children, empowerment, setting boundaries and expectations, constructive use of time, commitment to learning, positive values, social confidence, and positive identity.

“The classes are primarily for parents, but anyone who works with children — teachers, grandparents, foster parents, coaches — would be welcome to participate and could benefit from the course,” Haight said.

Participants are encouraged to attend all 13 weeks of the curriculum, but certificates of completion will be presented to those who attend at least 10 of the 13 weeks at a celebration event at the end of the program.

As further incentive, teachers will hold door prize drawings for family-themed items beginning the third or fourth week.

The program is a product of Rezilient Kidz, a nonprofit that “focuses on deepening local community efforts” and “equipping parents and families to support children through programs based on relevant research and sound practices,” company officials wrote on their website.

“Raising Highly Capable Kids” is currently implemented in 32 communities across nine states.

The Dalles will be the fourth location in the Pacific Northwest to offer the curriculum, along with Sutherlin, Roseburg, and Pasco, Wash.

Due to a grant issued by Rezilient Kidz to help The Dalles establish their Capable Kids program, all classes are free to participants.

Surveys done since the program’s initiation in 2010 have shown it to be highly successful, with parents in focus groups rating it as “highly informative and enjoyable” in a 2015 RMC Research Corporation report (the most current data available at time of publication.)

In the same report, children were observed to have acquired assets because of parents changing their behavior.

Classes and sessions are free, but registration is required for all participants.

To register for any session, or to donate door prizes or meal items for the program, email CapableKidsTD@gmail.com.