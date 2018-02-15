For the Record for February 15, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday February 15, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

Feb. 14, 11:45 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of West 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Feb. 14, 2:45 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 800 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

Feb.14, 7:55 a.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, 1000 block of Irvine Street. An abandoned crashed motorcycle was located. No rider was located and the registered owner of the vehicle did not reside in Oregon. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Feb.14, 12:25 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Webber Street on a report of a possible hazardous materials incident. Contact was made with the office manager who stated she had an unknown substance in her office. The building was evacuated.

The substance was wrapped in a knotted plastic wrap and placed in a urine jar. Police tested the substance and it was determined to be methamphetamine. Police took over the scene and occupants were allowed back in the building.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road Wednesday afternoon after administrative staff reported a student had left school grounds and could not be found. The area was checked but the child was not located. Staff called back later in the day to report the child had returned.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Webber Street Wednesday afternoon after staff reported finding an unknown substance in the building.

It was determined that the substance found in an employee bathroom was methamphetamine. An informational report was taken.

Wasco County

Terryn Curtis Lee, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of Threemile Road on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Asja Lynne Vann, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 59 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Gilliam County

Benjamin Kyle Wetherell, 21, Arlington, was arrested Wednesday evening in Arlington and is accused of two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of first-degree forgery.