Valentine’s run gets harriers ahead of the field A group of 70 show up for Col. Wright fundraiser

Greeted by sunny skies, 70 local harriers had a chance to shine under top conditions for the 11th annual Valentine’s Day 3k, 5k and 10k River Trail run/walk at Lewis and Clark Festival Park in The Dalles with several putting out solid numbers along the way.

The 3k in the female and male categories were a sister and brother show, both from Colonel Wright elementary, as second grader, Emmett Gunderson and kindergartner sister, Josie Gunderson, finished the 1.86-mile race ahead of 27 other participants with Emmett turning in a mark of 15 minutes and one second, and Josie crossing the line with a respectable 16:57. Only one other former Colonel Wright student, Ben Kramer, split up the pair with a time of 15.36.



The third-place male was Robert Wilhelm, who had a 20.20. Silver medalist in the 3k was Michele Gunderson and Tina Kipper, who rounded out the top-three spots with times of 18.22.

In the 5k race, Gary Daubenspeck won the race with a time of 19:14, almost four minutes ahead of runner up, Ron Webber (23.12), and the bronze medalist in the men’s category was Mark Shelquist (28.06).



Erin Kovalchuk covered the 5k distance in 23.16 for the gold, with Judy Richardson taking second place with her 29.25, and the bronze medal went to Rhonda Raney (31.45).

In the 10k event, Amy Knowles led the pack with a first-place time of 45.03, while local teacher and The Dalles Middle School cross country coach, Jill Pearson, scampered home in 48.31. Jane Corboy took the bronze in 59.10.

Runners are planning to return at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 for a final Winter Trail test at the 11th annual St. Patrick’s Day Trail run/walk.



Flyers can be pick up at the Lewis and Clark Park entrance or by emailing, jumpstartyouthactivities@gmail.com or 541-340-9307.