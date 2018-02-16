Spots open for CGBA tournament Northwest’s top teams come to The Dalles on Feb. 24-25

Just eight days remain until action begins for the second annual Winter Classic Basketball Tournament, which is scheduled to run on Feb. 24-25 at Kurtz Gym and The Dalles Middle School.

Tournament players range from third-through-eighth grades for boys, and fifth-through-eighth for girls, and they hail from Pendleton, Hermiston, Sandy, Hood River, Goldendale, Portland and Maupin, to name a few of the record-high 31 squads signed to participate, with six more to join.

“It is really exciting to see how many teams we’ve gotten so far, and we’re not even done yet,” CGBA president Greg Cummings said. “I think we will end up with close to 40 teams by the time we are all said and done. The more teams we have, the better opportunity for quality basketball you will see, at all levels. You will see the best athletes from across the gorge and all of the surrounding areas all competing in one town. It is going to be pretty spectacular.”

Games are slated to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday in pool play matchups at TDMS ad Kurtz Gym, and action starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday for bracket play with games at TDMS, The Dalles High School and possibly Wahtonka Gym.

On Saturday, each team will play two pool play games for each division to determine seeding.



Seeding is based on overall record, head-to-head games, point differential and points scored, in that order.



Double elimination bracket play kicks off on Sunday until the championship games.



Trophies will be handed out to the team that wins each age division on Sunday.



TD suits up around 50 players at all five levels, so there are five teams donning CGBA colors.

All games will be scheduled on the Tourney Machine application, http://www.tourneymachine.com.

Fans can download the application to their smartphone to stay up to date on scores, pool play standings and bracket play games.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for Students over five-years old. Children 4 and younger and all military personnel can enter free of charge.

Another multi-team basketball tournament is set for March 10-11, with games played at Oregon locations in The Dalles and Hood River, along with Washington gyms across White Salmon, Lyle, Carson, Stevenson, and possibly Trout Lake.

Both events have a four-game guarantee and costs are $195 per tournament, or $350 for both, and there is a $25 discount per team, if sending multiple groups from the same club or organization and offering $25 discounts for school-sponsored teams.

There is a need for more girls’ teams for the fifth-through-eighth grades.

For more information or to enter a team, call 541-980-5978 or email gcummings11@gmail.com.