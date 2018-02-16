TD Booster Club has expansion hopes

The Dalles High School Booster Club has a mission to encourage excellence for all students involved in athletic activities, stimulate a positive community image, promote student health and a healthy competitive spirt at TDHS by providing resources, promoting parent and community involvement in a strategic partnership designed to enhance the development of all athletic activities.

The Riverhawk Boosters will meet for their hour-long Friday morning breakfast every week at 7 a.m. when school is in session at the Riverenza Café in The Dalles.

Fans, parents and community members are encouraged to take an interest and offer input in making the school’s athletic experience as a prominent entity in the now and the future, so it is a great chance to chip in for the cause.

The club’s next monthly business meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 12 in the classroom above Kurtz Gym, and everyone is welcomed to attend.

While student participation is a big aspect in the athletic realm, the booster club is also seeking board members and volunteers to assist with events through the winter and spring, such as taking tickets, staffing the apparel table and working the 50/50 drawings.

Board members are asking each team to designate a liaison or a contact person or individuals to represent their sport.

Individual and Family Booster Club Memberships are now available, with an all-sports pass costing $75, a senior sports pass at $50, and $25 general admission pass.

To be able to financially support more than 300 students involved in extracurricular activities at The Dalles High School, the booster club is looking for corporate sponsors for the 2017-18 school year.

As a sponsor, businesses have the opportunity to support the Riverhawk students and have a direct impact on the programs, while enhancing local community stature, while capitalizing on effective direct marketing offerings. There are a wide range of sponsorship packages to fit any budget.

For more booster club information, latest news or to have a few questions answered, email john@thedallesboosterclub.com.