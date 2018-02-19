Editorial: Fun facts about U.S. presidents

Although the February holiday now known as President’s Day — this year on Feb. 19 — is still officially on the books as Washington’s Birthday, it has morphed into a time to remember all 45 men who have led the country.

The holidays switched from honoring President George Washington, one of our founders, on his Feb. 22 birthday to Presidents’ Day as part of the 1971 Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which sought to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers.

While several states still have individual holidays honoring the birthdays of Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other figures, most states now commemorate Presidents’ Day.

In keeping with that tradition in Oregon, the Chronicle thought readers might enjoy learning some fun facts about our presidents:

• George Washington is the only president to be unanimously elected in 1732. He, like President Donald Trump, refused to accept his presidential salary, which was $25,000 per year. The amount now paid a U.S. president is $400,000 per year.

• Washington never lived in the White House because, at the time he took office, the capital was located in Philadelphia. He is also the only president who didn’t represent a political party. His inauguration speech was the shortest on record — 133 words and less than two minutes long.

• William Henry Harrison, the ninth president, holds the record for the longest inauguration speech at 8,578 words long and one hour and 40 minutes. Unfortunately, he gave the speech during bad weather and a month later, he was dead from pneumonia, making his the shortest presidency on record.

• Thomas Jefferson, the third president, was the first to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

• Grover Cleveland, the 24th president, held the job of a hangman in his role as sheriff of Erie County, N.Y. He is the only president to be elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

• The term “O.K.” derives from Martin Van Buren, the eighth president, who was known as “Old Kinderhook” because he was raised in Kinderhook, N.Y. His campaign in 1840 included the “O.K.” reference. Van Buren was the first president to be a U.S. citizen. All previous presidents were born British subjects.

• Six presidents were named James: Madison, Monroe, Polk, Buchanan, Garfield and Carter.

• President Dwight David Eisenhower, the 34th, was the only president to serve in both World War I and World War II.

• Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th president, was the first to visit all 50 states and the first to visit China. He is the only president to resign.

• President James Buchanan, the 15th, regularly bought slaves in Washington, D.C., and then set them free in Pennsylvania. He is the only bachelor president.

• The “S” in Harry S Truman’s name doesn’t stand for anything; therefore, there is no period after his middle initial. The “S” reportedly represented the letter in both his grandfather’s names, Anderson Shipp Truman and Solomon Young.

• Jimmy Carter, 39th president, is the first known to go on record as seeing a UFO. The first Southerner elected to the presidency following the Civil War, Carter restored U.S. citizenship to Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America.

• Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president and the first who was also a licensed bartender. He was co-owner of a saloon in Springfield, Ill. He was also the only president to receive a patent, as well as the first to have a beard. The first child to die in the White House was Lincoln’s 12-year-old son, Willie.

• No president has ever been an only child.

• President Herbert Clark Hoover, 31st, gave his White House servants strict orders to hide from him whenever he passed by. Those who failed to do so were at risk of being fired.

• Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president, smoked at least 20 cigars a day. He was sent more than 10,000 cigars by a nation of well-wishers after a Civil War victory. He later died of throat cancer. His inauguration was so cold that the canaries that were supposed to sing at the ball froze to death.

• President John Tyler, the 10th, had more children than any other president. He had eight by his first wife and seven by his second. He was 70 when his last child, Pearl, was born. Tyler was also the first president to get married in office, although the children from his first wife did not approve of his new bride and did not attend.

• President James Madison, 4th, was the shortest president on record, standing at only 5-feet 4-inches. He never weighed more than 100 pounds.

• Three presidents died on July 4th: Thomas Jefferson (1826), John Adams (1826) and James Monroe (1831). Calvin Coolidge is the only president to have been born on the Fourth (1872).

• The youngest president was Teddy Roosevelt, 42, who became the 26th after President William McKinley was assassinated. He was the first president to ride in a self-propelled vehicle – the electric ambulance that transported him to the hospital after he had been shot.

• Andrew Jackson, the seventh president, was the first to be impeached. He was acquitted by one vote in the Senate. It would be another 131 years before another president, Bill Clinton, the 42nd, was impeached.

• President Rutherford Hayes, the 19th, banished alcohol from the White House and held gospel sing-alongs every night in the White House. As a young man, Hayes fought lyssophobia, or the fear of going insane.

• George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president, was the only one to have four names.

• President Barack Obama, the 44th, was the first Black president.

• Warren Harding, the 29th president, was the first to own a radio, the first to make a speech over the radio and the first to ride to his inauguration in a car. When women got the right to vote, he was the first president they could elect.

• Gerald Ford was the first person to be both vice president and president (38th) without being elected by the people. He was appointed vice president when Spiro Agnew resigned and he succeeded to the presidency when Nixon resigned.

• President Woodrow Wilson, the 28th, was the first to show a motion picture in the White House called Birth of a Nation, which has become the most banned film in American history because of its racist content.

• The 35th president, John F. Kennedy. was the first Roman Catholic, as well as the first Boy Scout and the first to be born in the 20th century.

• The four presidents faced on Mount Rushmore are as high as a five-story building, about 60 feet from chin to top of the head. The pupils of their eyes are 4 feet across and the mouths are 18 feet wide. The carving took 14 years, from 1927-41. About 450,000 tons of stone were removed. Featured on the monument in South Dakota are: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

• Jefferson and James Madison, 4th president, were once arrested together for taking a carriage ride in the countryside of Vermont on a Sunday, which violated the laws of that state.