Letter to the Editor: Character counts

To the editor:

When do people step forward and say, “We’ve had enough violence.” Media will cover this last horrific act of a school shooting in Florida in much the same manner as they have during the last 20 years by bringing ill-informed commentary and reaction to millions of television screens and newsprint. Time will have a way of silencing our fear after a few months, but the violence meted out to our children and teachers will not go away without action.

A couple years ago, I read a book by David Brooks, “The Road to Character.” Brooks’ premise is that people in the United States have lost their moral way by losing good character. Brooks says, “Character is built both through drama and through the everyday.” Brooks goes onto say that good moral character becomes an accepted norm when people choose to be self-confronting role models themselves.

He believes that over the last few decades we in the United States have lost a language of goodness. We have become morally inarticulate, and lost the ability to act on behalf of goodness for other people. We are not bad people, but we have become a nation of people who wring our hands in fear, and say someone else needs to fix the problem of violence.

What about us stepping forward to exercise good character for our neighbors? What about us becoming a good role model for nonviolence?

Let me give you a personal example of good moral character: Last week, I was driving home from an appointment when I entered my street. We have children on our street who ride bikes, so I try to drive 20 miles an hour to watch out for them.

On this particular day, I was driving by rote, meaning my mind was thinking about other things as I drove up the street to my house. Out of the corner of my eye I saw a neighbor motion her hands downward to caution me to slow down. I looked down at my speedometer, and noticed I was only going 20 miles an hour, but for the mother protecting her children, I was driving too fast.

I inwardly grumbled a bit, but later that evening I began to give that mother ‘kudos’ for protecting her children and telling her neighbor that I wasn’t being a good role model. She acted to protect her children, but she also did this without violent language or behavior. She acted with good moral character. I will not forget the lesson.

It will take a presence of mind for us to exercise good moral character but we can do this. This is a practical action that all people can practice if we want to stop blaming others and tell ourselves that we are responsible for building good character and behavior. Perhaps it is as simple as protecting our neighbor, whether we agree or not with their evaluation of us.

Marilyn Roth

The Dalles