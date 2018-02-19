A Life of Service

Volunteerism by the numbers The right of citizens to form voluntary associations is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and has been a treasured aspect of the American way of life since the nation’s birth. However, volunteer rates across the country have been falling for more than a decade, according to statistics compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor. The bureau reports that the volunteer rate now stands at 24.9 percent of the total population 323 million. The volunteering numbers seem to be tracking with overall philanthropy numbers that show a shrinking donor poll, but those who still donate giving more. When it comes to actual hours spent volunteering, the Current Population Survey of 60,000 households in 2015, the last year that data is readily available, found that volunteer hours (more than 8 billion) tended to be consistent over time despite having fewer volunteers. People who donated the least amount of time tended to drop out of the picture, but more ardent volunteers picked up those hours. Volunteers spent a median of 52 hours on activities during a one-year period. Time donations were similar for men (52 hours) and women (50 hours). Most volunteers are involved with either one or two organizations (71.3 percent and 19 percent, respectively), reports the bureau. Older volunteers are more likely to give time to religious organizations than younger people. Individuals with higher educational attainment were more likely to volunteer for multiple organization than were those with less education. Women continue to volunteer at a higher rate (27.8 percent) than men (21.8 percent) across all age groups, educational levels and other major demographic characteristics. By age, 35 to 44-year-olds were the most likely to volunteer (30.6 percent). Volunteer rates were lowest among 20 to 24-year-olds (18.5 percent). Teens 16 to 19, continued to have a relatively high volunteer rate at 26.4 percent. Parents with children under age 18 were more likely to volunteer than persons without children, 31.3 percent to 22.6 percent. For persons 45 years and older, the volunteer rates tapered off. The bureau survey respondents spent their volunteer hours mainly collecting, preparing, distributing or serving food (10.9 percent), fundraising (10 percent) and tutoring or teaching (9.8 percent).

While many community members are working with the Blue Zones Project to find their purpose and use it in some type of outreach, Klea Espy, 78, is looking to scale back volunteer time.

“I’ve finally had to cut some things out because I had something going every single day of the week,” she said.

Volunteerism has been a way of life to Epsy, who is still involved in a variety of charitable causes.

However, her life has taken several turns in recent years that have led her to think that is it time for a part-time retirement.

In 2017, Espy lost her husband of 42 years, Clay “Ed” Espy, after his five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“He was the gentlest person I’ve ever known,” she said.

This year, Espy is battling a bad back and her mobility limitations are slowing her down. That’s tough for her to accept.

In 2016, she was named “Outstanding Volunteer” in the Tradition of Compassion Philanthropy Awards ceremony sponsored by the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation. That recognition noted the many ways that Espy makes a difference in the lives of others.

But earning an award isn’t what drives Espy to donate her time and talents. She is motivated by memories of how her services were received, such as the homeless man who opened a bag of goodies at Christmas time and became excited by a new pair of socks.

“My goodness, to get that thrilled about a new pair of socks, that was something,” she said.

Espy’s business card reads “I volunteer to live, I live to volunteer,” and she means it. Giving back is what she strongly believes everyone should be doing.

“Even when I was working, I was volunteering,” said Espy. “When someone asks how I do all that I do, I tell them it’s because I enjoy it. I think volunteering just gives me a healthier attitude.”

A sign over her sofa reads: “It isn’t happy people who are thankful, it’s thankful people who are happy.”

What makes Espy especially happy is taking care of people who live on the streets.

“There is a special place in my heart for the homeless,” she said. “I get so much more out of helping them than I put in.”

Toward that end, she serves as vice-president of the Community Meal board of directors. The nonprofit provides Friday, Saturday and Sunday dinners for anyone in need of either food or a social connection. The St. Vincent DePaul-owned building where food is prepared also offers hot showers, a place to hang out and laundry facilities.

“Whichever board member is covering that month makes sure there are meals,” she said.

The tasks of that board member include picking up donuts every Saturday from Mike’s Bakitchen to provide a treat, and then preparing the dinner if a church or family hasn’t signed up to serve.



“It doesn’t bother me to cook big meals, you kind of get a feel for it,” said Espy.

She said many of the people who come for the meal have dental problems, so she always tries to cook noodles, pasta or other “soft things” to make dining more comfortable.



For the past six years, Espy has organized the assembly of 50 Christmas bags through Community Meal that contain homemade cookies, a hat, scarf, gloves, a washcloth and hygiene items.

Espy and her crew of volunteers also solicit $10 gift cards from area restaurants to add to each bag.

“We start getting organized after Thanksgiving to make sure we have enough of everything,” she said.

Her Pinochle group gave a healthy donation to the 2017 bags, Espy said, which offset a reduction in the number of donated gift cards. When one aspect of contributions is down, another seems to increase so that there is always enough.

She put the word out two days before Christmas 2017 that she needed 50 dozen cookies and ended up with 80 dozen being dropped off at her 10th Street home.

“I had cookies all over my dining room and kitchen, and I even had to set up card tables,” she said.

The bags were once brown paper lunch sack size, but are now a grocery bag and Espy credits the generosity of the community for being able to provide so much more.

She has also served on the Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association board for 10 years. That nonprofit raises funds to bring give professional shows per year to the region so that rural families can enjoy a cultural enrichment experience.

She attends the United Church of Christ Congregational in The Dalles, which has collected food for the past 10 years to give to the Salvation Army for distribution to needy families.

“We have it all planned out for the whole year,” she said.

Every month, parishioners are urged to bring a specific item, such as canned soup or peanut butter, so there is plenty of one item for the Salvation Army to pass out.

In return, the Salvation Army donates leftovers from the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner to Community Meal. That usually means several dinners are taken care of, said Espy.

She and first husband Frank Donckers moved to The Dalles in 1972 for his employment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They came from Bridgeport, Wash., a tiny town below Chief Joseph Dam, where Ed supervised the operation of the plant.

“This seemed like a metropolis to us,” she said of The Dalles.

Several years later, Klea married Ed and they had a blended family of five children.

One of her many achievements on the local front was helping to establish the original Habitat for Humanity Restore in 2008. The nonprofit home improvement store sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more for a fraction of the price.

“I’ve been involved with Habitat for about 20 years,” said Espy.

The first facility opened in 2008 with a $10,000 donation from Habitat and a couple thousand from a community garage sale. It was located across from Big Jim’s restaurant on the east side of town and run by volunteers.

“I practically lived at that store,” said Espy. “We took turns and we were there from opening to closing for two years.”

Habitat recommended there be 10,000 square feet of floor space for a Restore, but the first site in The Dalles had only a fraction of that space.



“Within two months, that store was full,” said Espy.

To avoid the crowded building looking like “a pile here, a pile there,” merchandise was stored off-site and then moved into the store as room became available.

In 2009, the Restore relocated into the liquor store building on West Sixth Street, where there was 3,200 square feet of floor space.

One year later, the operation relocated across the street to its current location, 1001 W. Sixth St., which has over 10,000 square feet of room. There is now a manager on duty to run the business, although there is still a need for volunteers to help with sales and inventory, said Espy.

In the past, Espy has been actively involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge, a mentoring program for youth, ages 6 to 14, now run by The Next Door, Inc.

Since she now has six grandchildren, Espy is spending plenty of time mentoring her own youth.

Her new puppy, Kobe, never seems stop moving or chewing and is keeping Espy on the move. Her older dog, Kaffy, isn’t crazy about the newcomer.

Reflecting on her years of service, Espy said it is concerning that it has become more and more difficult for nonprofit groups to get people to commit to a regular volunteer schedule.

She sees it as important to the quality of life in a community for people to take care of the less fortunate, to provide activities and opportunities for citizens of all ages.

“I wish I could get everyone to volunteer for one thing. And it doesn’t have to be all time consuming,” Espy said.