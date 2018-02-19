For the Record for February 18, 2018

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported Thursday morning a person was going in people’s yards and looking in trash cans. Police were unable to locate the person.

Police responded to The Dalles High School Thursday morning on a rumor of a student who was having issues with staff and other students. The suspect had stated he wanted to shoot up the school. Police interviewed the suspect, who stated it was a joke between him and another student. The officer did not see any signs that the threat was legitimate. The teen was counseled about the statement and school staff took over.

An officer met with students at the middle school Thursday morning who were having issues with marijuana. He counseled the students with their parents present.

A caller in the 200 block of Court Street reported Thursday morning someone vandalized the bench out front. Report taken for second-degree criminal mischief.

A caller in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street reported Thursday morning a man was screaming downstairs and pounding on a door. Police talked to the man who was angry a woman was in his apartment.

A caller in the 500 block of East Second reported Thursday morning someone hit a parked car, didn’t leave a note, but was still on the premises. Police contacted the suspect, who didn’t realize she hit the car. She left a note with her contact information.

A caller in the 1200 block of East Eighth Street reported Thursday morning a car parked in the driveway of a foreclosed home. Police contacted the person in the car, who said she was homeless and was just on the property to take a nap. The person in charge of the property requested that she be asked to leave. She was told this and advised she could be arrested if she returned.

A caller in the 1200 block of Blakely Drive reported Thursday morning they gave away a sauna on Craigslist and one person arrived to take it, then another showed up and took some of the pieces and is holding them for ransom, because he felt he was the first person and should get the sauna. Police said it was a civil matter.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Thursday morning that three teens are on video stealing cigarettes. The teens will be trespassed next time they come to the store.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to a report of three men in a construction pick-up heading south from Dufur Thursday morning, caller suspected they were high. Logged for information.

Emma Esperanza Breaux, 18, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday and is accused of second degree criminal trespass and second degree disorderly conduct.

Deputy responded to reports of a middle-schooler receiving online threats from classmates. Middle-schooler’s older sister’s boyfriend called deputy to ask what to do, advised to contact the school principal and counselor then, if harassment continues, call deputy.

Timothy Ronald Lewis, 58, Dufur, was booked on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Woman reported that her son had given two subjects permission to squat on her property in the 600 block of Fifth Street and she wants then gone, informed it was a civil issue and advised to call an attorney.

Deputy responded to reports of a civil disturbance in Celilo Village Thursday evening, two sisters in a verbal argument. One sister agreed to leave for the evening and stay at a neighbor’s house.

A man was reported walking along Highway 197 towards Warm Springs early Friday morning, seen walking on the same highway towards The Dalles a few hours later, caller worried he may be drunk because he was stumbling. Subject dropped off at Highway 14/197 in Wash.

Deputy responded to reports of a house fire in the 2400 block of Mosier Creek Road Friday morning, house and woodstove were on fire.