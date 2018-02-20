City: Good time to trim trees, bushes

The City of The Dalles is encouraging residents to trim trees on or near their properties that block public walkways and streets.

Except in the downtown area, property owners or occupants, not city staff, are responsible for trees on their property or on the right-of-way next to their property, according to information provided by the city.

Check trees and shrubs that extend over sidewalks, streets and alleys.

Mid-February through mid-March is a good time of year to make your property safe, city staff said.

Proper pruning is important for the health of trees and shrubs.

The Arbor Day Foundation offers a series of “Ask an Arborist” how-to videos to demonstrating the ABCs of pruning.

Other resources can be found on the internet or by consulting professionals.

Those who trim their own trees should take care: According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the most common tree trimming accidents are electrocution, falling from a tree or being struck by trees or limbs.

When in doubt about safely trimming trees, hire a professional arborist.