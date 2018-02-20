Crosstalk: A nation devolving into groups

Rome disintegrated when it became unable to assimilate influxes of immigrants into a commonly-shared culture. Newcomers had no intention of giving up their tribal identities.

America is headed down this path by drawing farther away from a multiracial society bound by common traditions, language and values. Diversity without unity is leading to chaos.

Identity politics are fracturing our republic. When people start to vote and make political decisions based on an “interest group,” society breaks down.

Dividing the U.S. into government-created ethnic categories has been a very negative byproduct of the civil rights area that has polarized us.

When Americans sort themselves out by ethnic groups and seek special government rights, they are no longer working together for a common good.

The founders set the stage for all citizens to view themselves as empowered with the ability to thrive in a country that, despite its many faults, provides opportunities beyond those available anywhere in the world. The caveat is that Americans have to be willing to sweat and sacrifice for what they gain.

This nation was never intended to be the place where you voted for what you could get and cared more about grabbing the purse strings to services than being self-reliant and working hard to achieve success and give back.

We need to be debating issues, not putting people into categories of color or gender and invalidating the concerns of those who don’t fit our mold.

We lower the standard of conversation when we demand that people listen to us because of race instead of trying to convince them that we have something to say that is important for them to hear.

Identity politics makes sweeping generalizations about “others.” People feel better about themselves at the expense of those they denigrate. We become mired in a cultural war instead of validating other points of view and finding areas of compromise.

As we become more polarized, identity politics makes us close ranks with those who think like us, look like us, and it becomes more and more difficult to reach out.

So, we end up with ideological polarization and heightened racial tensions that erupt in violence.

The breakdown in justice can be tied to people calling for the courts to base decisions on the principle of “fairness,” rather than the rule of law that holds all equally accountable for the harm they do. If the laws are not just, then we need to hold our judges and politicians accountable.

Identity politics now teach the hatred of white people, all white people. It is okay today to refer to white heterosexual males as racists, sexists and homophobes. We cannot use this same language to describe people of color, gays or transgender folks.

Part of me thinks that paybacks for whites are going to be hell, but are justifiable. For eons, white people enslaved those of other races and abused and debased them.

I am white and I get angry about that, sad about that, confused about how it could happen. We are all God’s creations.

However, I have growing empathy for the middle-age white male of today, who is increasingly denigrated. I wonder how many years they will be targeted as oppressors before the scales are balanced? I suspect that will never happen given that the nature of mankind seems to be abuse of power once it is attained.

Social engineering benefits from having a villain to overcome. And that, today, is the white male.

Increasingly, white men are experiencing discrimination in university admissions, hiring, promotions and even their ability to exercise free speech. They are being victimized by quotas that give preference to minorities over merit.

The anger among white men is now growing, too.

Martin Luther King, Jr., said in his visionary speech, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

Wise words. You will never be able to exact enough revenge for past wrongs if that is what you are determined to do. You just change oppressors and the cycle continues.

We cannot survive as a nation of groups.

— RaeLynn Ricarte