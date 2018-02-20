Crosstalk: A nation devolving into groups

Rome disintegrated when it became unable to assimilate influxes of immigrants into a commonly-shared culture. Newcomers had no intention of giving up their tribal identities.
America is headed down this path by drawing farther away from a multiracial society bound by common traditions, language and values. Diversity without unity is leading to chaos.
Identity politics are fracturing our republic. When people start to vote and make political decisions based on an “interest group,” society breaks down.
Dividing the U.S. into government-created ethnic categories has been a very negative byproduct of the civil rights area that has polarized us.
When Americans sort themselves out by ethnic groups and seek special government rights, they are no longer working together for a common good.
The founders set the stage for all citizens to view themselves as empowered with the ability to thrive in a country that, despite its many faults, provides opportunities beyond those available anywhere in the world. The caveat is that Americans have to be willing to sweat and sacrifice for what they gain.
This nation was never intended to be the place where you voted for what you could get and cared more about grabbing the purse strings to services than being self-reliant and working hard to achieve success and give back.
We need to be debating issues, not putting people into categories of color or gender and invalidating the concerns of those who don’t fit our mold.
We lower the standard of conversation when we demand that people listen to us because of race instead of trying to convince them that we have something to say that is important for them to hear.
Identity politics makes sweeping generalizations about “others.” People feel better about themselves at the expense of those they denigrate. We become mired in a cultural war instead of validating other points of view and finding areas of compromise.
As we become more polarized, identity politics makes us close ranks with those who think like us, look like us, and it becomes more and more difficult to reach out.
So, we end up with ideological polarization and heightened racial tensions that erupt in violence.
The breakdown in justice can be tied to people calling for the courts to base decisions on the principle of “fairness,” rather than the rule of law that holds all equally accountable for the harm they do. If the laws are not just, then we need to hold our judges and politicians accountable.
Identity politics now teach the hatred of white people, all white people. It is okay today to refer to white heterosexual males as racists, sexists and homophobes. We cannot use this same language to describe people of color, gays or transgender folks.
Part of me thinks that paybacks for whites are going to be hell, but are justifiable. For eons, white people enslaved those of other races and abused and debased them.
I am white and I get angry about that, sad about that, confused about how it could happen. We are all God’s creations.
However, I have growing empathy for the middle-age white male of today, who is increasingly denigrated. I wonder how many years they will be targeted as oppressors before the scales are balanced? I suspect that will never happen given that the nature of mankind seems to be abuse of power once it is attained.
Social engineering benefits from having a villain to overcome. And that, today, is the white male.
Increasingly, white men are experiencing discrimination in university admissions, hiring, promotions and even their ability to exercise free speech. They are being victimized by quotas that give preference to minorities over merit.
The anger among white men is now growing, too.
Martin Luther King, Jr., said in his visionary speech, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Wise words. You will never be able to exact enough revenge for past wrongs if that is what you are determined to do. You just change oppressors and the cycle continues.
We cannot survive as a nation of groups.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
We decided to write about identity politics in this week's Crosstalk, and examples of the issue have been coming along so hot and heavy I hardly know where to start.
I wasn't at first overly familiar with the term: It is defined as “a tendency for people of a particular religion, race, social background, etc., to form exclusive political alliances, moving away from traditional broad-based party politics.”
It's easy to find plenty of examples. Say a political party with a voting majority in both chambers were to suggest — and I know this sounds ridiculous — that voters revise the constitution of their state with a broad, loosely defined obligation to all citizens that will have unknown consequences or cost to the state.
The hope is that such a declaration will somehow force those same politicians to actually pass legislation along those lines.
Such an idea is ludicrous, of course. Why would you commit your state to a guarantee before you have even a simple plan as to how some lofty goal should be accomplished?
But it is happening right here in Oregon, an obvious case of legislative identity politics.
Democrats have suggested the revision, which would read, “it is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, medically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right.”
As one commentator has said, the lawyers and litigators are going to really love this change.
Having in the past voted quite often for Democrats, I'm horrified at where the current crop of air dreamers are trying to take us. Identity politics is the only explanation I can find for such a fact-free proposal gaining so much support.
Or even closer to home, the city of The Dalles has proposed solving the very real need for restrooms, shelter and life services among our homeless population not by concentrating on meeting those needs, but by excluding “them” from “us” with an “exclusion zone.”
Really?
This week there was also a great deal of talk about the #metoo movement, with lashes and backlashes right and left.
Political alliances based on gender are nothing new, but as the movement becomes increasingly militant – men are being “outed” for “leering,” these days – those who raise issues like due process and question whether the movement is going too far are receiving rather vicious responses.
It's understandable, men in power have abused that power for generations, but the raising of awareness is rapidly disintegrating into identity-based warfare: The discussion is important, and men need to take a long look at why so many have behaved so badly. But without due process, or at least clear culpability, a lot of lives will be unfairly impacted. And no man, or woman, should be shouted down for saying so.
Them versus us, us versus them. We divide and are therefore conquered.
It is, of course, not unusual for people unite together politically. That is the foundation for a great deal of good in our society, and a backbone of democracy. The problem is not in the uniting, but in the forming of “exclusive political alliances.”
Take religion. I held firm evangelical beliefs back in the 1970s, when the abortion debate took over our nations' politics. I watched as those united by their religion began to form themselves into a political “moral majority” with a singular political goal: stopping abortion.
For many, it became an “exclusive political alliance.” I've since walked my own road, but I sometimes wonder if Democrats or liberals are even allowed in the pew these days? I believe they are, of course...but I suspect they keep their mouths shut in the abortion debate, if they have come to disagree with the majority.
When I first wrote opinion pieces in The Dalles Chronicle – my first column railed against “identity policing” and the local municipal judge at the time – a number of readers asked if I was afraid to speak so openly.
“Afraid? But why?” I asked. “This is America, we are allowed to speak freely.” I understand better now where they were coming from: youth are quick to rush in where angels fear to tread, and “us” versus “them” politics is getting downright lethal.
— Mark Gibson
