For the Record for February 20, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue
Personnel responded to six requests for emergency medical services.
Gilliam County
Lisa Marie Lewis, 58, Dufur, was arrested Thursday and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
Bradley John Little, 24, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Thursday on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation and a felony for being a fugitive from another state.
In Sunday’s Fun Facts about Presidents column, it was incorrectly reported that President Andrew Jackson was the first impeached, when it was Andrew Johnson, the 17th president.
