For the Record for February 20, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Personnel responded to six requests for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

Gilliam County

Lisa Marie Lewis, 58, Dufur, was arrested Thursday and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Bradley John Little, 24, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Thursday on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation and a felony for being a fugitive from another state.

Correction

In Sunday’s Fun Facts about Presidents column, it was incorrectly reported that President Andrew Jackson was the first impeached, when it was Andrew Johnson, the 17th president.