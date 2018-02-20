SWC scores first district crown since 1983

MADRAS – The South Wasco County Redsides have always used a team-first approach to athletics.

Playing without injured Jada Myers, the Lady Redsides had three players foul out and two other finish with four fouls, and still had enough to come away with a 51-41 victory over Sherman to capture their first Big Sky Conference championship since the 1983 season.

“We were missing Jada, who is one of our better post players, so it was definitely a scare, but we looked at it positively and approached it as how we can make the situation better for ourselves,” SWC senior Allie Noland said. “I think we have a good, strong bench and we can put anyone in for anyone and still be confident in their skills and have people do well for us. It is amazing to have strong people on the bench and on the floor, so we are super lucky to have everyone we have.”

South Wasco County held a 15-6 lead through one period, but Sherman had Desiree Winslow bust loose for seven second-quarter points and teammates Jaelyn Justesen and Kiersten Casper combined for three as part of a 10-7 run, which made it a 22-16 halftime advantage for the Redsides.

Following a 10-7 third-quarter output, where Ana Popchock dropped four points, Noland and Jade McCoy added two each and Kyrsten Sprouse and Madisen Davis hit 1 of 2 free throws, the Lady Redsides were ahead 32-23, so the final period was going to be a fight to the finish.

Both teams combined for seven field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 21 of 35 from the line in the fourth quarter, with SWC sinking 10 of 17.

“This year, I think we have been blessed with some depth,” SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey said. “I have faith in whoever we bring in, knowing that on any night, anybody can help this team. Tonight, we have never played some of those player combinations before because of foul trouble in a big situation. The girls were just so strong together and it helped us tonight.”

The Lady Redsides converted on 14 of 57 shots, 3 of 15 from 3-point territory, and made 20 of 41 free throw tries.

Abby Birman rattled off 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Mora-Lopez added two points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots, and Noland chipped in three points, nine rebounds, two assists and six steals in 21 minutes.

Popchock tallied seven points, Davis tacked on six points, three rebounds and three assists, Sprouse had five points and four rebounds, and Kiana Moody added four points, five rebounds and two steals.

“Sherman plays us tough. They are physical, and we just had to return that physical play as well,” Birman said. “We came together. I happened to have a pretty good night, but it was all about helping the team get to that district championship and helping the team by attacking or shooting or whatever it was.”

For the Huskies, Winslow hit for 15 points and two steals, Justesen notched 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal, and Emma Stutzman totaled five points, four boards and two steals.

Sammie Lepinski had three points, two rebounds and two steals, Casper scored two points, pulled down six rebounds and dished off three assists, and Makayla Macnab went off for two points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Following a 36-33 win against Ione, the Lady Huskies vaulted into the championship game and secured a home playoff matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Joseph, the first postseason berth since 2014-2015.

“We are having fun. It is nice to get them going in the direction we want them to go,” Sherman coach Steve Bird said. “We are not there yet, but we are beginning to see them play that full game with full effort. Just watching this game here, it was fantastic. We lost to them big early in the year and the last time we played a good half, but this time, we played a whole game with a few places missing. Our defense is playing well enough, but if we had a little more offense, we’d be there.”

While Sherman has a quick turnaround for Tuesday, South Wasco County gets a chance to rest and get players healthy enough to hit the hardwood Friday in Maupin.

The Redsides have had one of their best seasons in program history with 23 wins, including 17 in a row, and a No. 8 ranking.

Noland said that the team is not ready for its season to end.

The senior knows the chance to book a trip to Baker City is as good as any she’s had in her four-year varsity career.

“We just got to refocus and get after it in practices and just keep getting better and keep working hard and then in our game on Friday, we have to work hard, give it everything we have and leave it all on the floor,” Birman said. “This team is ready. We want to take this as far as we can. We have come together and gone for it, so that makes it more rewarding to see it all pay off for us.”