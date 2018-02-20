TD finds BB gun ‘no threat’

A BB gun was found in a student’s backpack at The Dalles Middle School a month ago, but school officials issued no notices to parents because it was determined not to be a threat, the superintendent said.

“There wasn’t anything to put out, there was no threat,” said Candy Armstrong, superintendent of North Wasco County School District 21.

The issue became a public concern after a woman questioned on a Facebook community page why parents weren’t notified that a gun was found at the middle school.

Armstrong said, “We’re not trying to deny that people have concerns out there, but we can’t jeopardize our student in terms of their own personal rights [in order] to try to put down every rumor that’s out there.”

The BB gun is not considered a firearm per district policy, said Brian Schimel, human resources director for the district.

She would not say whether the student was disciplined, citing student privacy. “I will say that appropriate measures were taken, and that may have included discipline, it may not.”

The BB gun was found and confiscated on Jan. 17, according to Middle School Principal Sandra Harris.

She also said that the reason she would not provide further details about the incident was because it could essentially reveal who the student was, especially since it is a small school.

“It’s a balancing of the privacy rights of the student and family and the safety rights of the community,” Schimel said.

Armstrong said, “creating a safe environment for our students, that is our first priority.”

She said weapons could be self-disclosed by students, who may forget they have them with them, or they could be discovered by administrators, for example, she said.

In this case, when the BB gun was found, it was “pretty clear” it was a BB gun, but school officials called police to double-check. They confirmed it was a BB gun, Armstrong said.

“Again, there was never a threat and there was never any violation of our weapons policy,” she said.

“People can be assured, the way this was dealt with, there was no threat,” she said.

If a threat is found to be credible, the district has several levels of notification, from telling just the person who was threatened, to classrooms, to buildings, up to the entire community via press releases. Such notifications, at any level, happen rarely, perhaps once or twice a year, Armstrong said.

The district just released a press release last week about increased law enforcement presence at the high school.

In police logs, The Dalles Police Department noted it responded to the school Thursday morning on a rumor of a student who was having issues with staff and other students.

The student had stated he wanted to shoot up the school.

Police talked to the student, who said it was a joke between him and another student.

The officer did not see any signs that the threat was legitimate.

Armstrong said she wasn’t clear if it was a new rumor or an old rumor that someone felt compelled to bring up in light of the school shooting in Florida on Valentine’s Day that left 17 dead.

She said now was a good time to again urge people to report any concerns they have.

“If you hear a concern, bring it forward; don’t assume that we know.”