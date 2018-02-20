TD’s Scott locks in fifth-place honors at state Junior wrestler goes 4-2 with four pin victories

JR Scott went 3-1 in consolation action to pick up fifth place, and senior teammate Glenn Breckterfield went 1-2 in his final matches at the OSAA State Wrestling Championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Scott’s fifth-place run was remarkable in many ways due to health issues he dealt with all last week, as he suffered from migraine headaches and a sore throat, which turned into strep throat that needed to be treated with antibiotics.

Still suffering from a migraine on Thursday, Scott’s neck was out of alignment and was the cause for his headaches.

After treatment, Scott still had the headaches, but battled through the pain and fatigue to end his junior campaign on a high note.

At the start of state action, Scott had an impressive 26-4 record, but was the tournament’s No. 14 seed in the 182-pound division, so the cards were stacked against him from the onset.

In his first match, Scott squared off opposite the No. 8 seed, Jack Hudgins-Johnson, a senior, and he got off to an aggressive start, before scoring with a single leg takedown, where he sunk into a half-nelson to secure a pin at the one minute and 30-second mark of round one.

Now in the quarterfinals, Scott had to battle it out against three-time state placer, Treve Earhart, from Dallas, who had a 42-3 record.

With 16 seconds left in the first round, Earhart scored a takedown and the quick pin (1:44), to put Scott into the consolation bracket.

Although top honors went by the wayside, the Riverhawk junior needed a win streak to earn top-3 status, so the first consolation match versus Christopher Day, the No. 9 seed from Hillsboro.

Scott took advantage of Day with a double leg takedown and worked to bury the half-nelson and gets the pin at 1:24 of the first round. That victory set Scott up for a second bout and a chance to lock down a podium spot if he was successful in his match with Tony Flores, of Crater, the No. 4 seed, in what was an intense two-round affair.

Scott led 2-1 entering the second round, and then Flores took leads of 3-1 and 4-3, until he attempted a throw to put Scott on his back, but using Flores’ momentum against him, Scott rolled up his opponent and onto his back.

The Riverhawk grappler went in for the kill by securing Flores’ head and tightening his grip, when the referee slammed his hand down for the pin at 2:54 of the second round.

Now Scott opened the door to claim third place after defeating Flores, and he had to do so with a win over Haakon Kjellesvik (Bend).

The Bend senior (29-4) got the cradle on Scott and pushed through for the pin at 42 seconds of the first round.

In his fifth match of the afternoon, Scott put his game face on and attacked No. 12 seed Brock Low, of Crescent Valley, using a deep double leg takedown to puts Love on his back, then secured the pinfall triumph with 46 seconds left in the first round (1:14) to pick up the fifth-place spot.

Breckterfield (17-14 record) lost his first match at 145 pounds against Jacob Jones (Dallas) by pin at 2:43 of the second round to move into the consolation bracket.

There, he dispatched of Isaiah Contreras (Thurston) by major decision to keep his season alive.

However, the Riverhawk senior lost his next match against Anthony Tena (Churchill), a close 7-4 decision.

Dallas won the state championship with 188 points, besting Crater (158.0), Thurston (141.0), Mountain view (136.5) and Crescent Valley (109.5).

The Columbia River Conference saw decent results over the weekend.

Hood River Valley totaled 75.5 points to secure 10th place, Hermiston had 60.0 for 12th, Pendleton placed 18th with 36.0 and The Dalles ended up with 19.0 points to wrap up 23rd place, out of the 29 teams in attendance.