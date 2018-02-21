Mays runs as ‘team player’ TD man seeks to use skills as next mayor

Richard Mays has a wealth of experience in city management that he wants to put to work for citizens of The Dalles as their next mayor.

“I want to give back to this community,” he said. “I’m going to be here the rest of my life and want to put my skills to work.”

Mays, 67, is seeking to fill the seat now held by Mayor Steve Lawrence, who confirmed Monday that he would not seek a fourth two-term in office.

Mays has been seated on the city budget committee since 2015.



Before taking the plunge to run for a public office, he set a goal to talk to 50 people from different walks of life to get their input on issues they felt were important, and whether they felt he was the right man to get the job done. He ended up talking with 79 people and everywhere he went, Mays said he heard that folks are looking for unity, someone to build consensus and find inclusive ways to deal with challenges that arise.

“I really do sense a lot of encouragement and support,” he said. “This town is full of great people and I’d really like to represent them.”

His campaign slogan is “Experience, Independence and Trust.”

Mays’ resume reflects decades of work as a city manager and administrator. His time in government service found him negotiating employee wage and benefit packages, hiring and firing, overseeing departments, preparing and administering multi-million-dollar budgets, planning major capital improvement projects, compiling reports for city councilors, leading strategic planning sessions for long-term growth and bringing to fruition projects to spur economic development.



“I’m a team player and I like working with people who are team players,” Mays said of his management style. “I’m democratic without being autocratic.”

Although he had retired, Mays agreed to work as interim manager for Clatsop County from September 2015 to April 2016.

His last full-time position was as city manager of Cannon Beach, a resort town on the Oregon Coast, from October 2005 to July 2014.

Mays’ background includes service as city manager for Jefferson City, Mo., for 10 years, city manager of Collinsville, Ill., for three years and city manager of Sterling, Ill., for six years. He also spent five years as director of management services for the Village of Homewood in Illinois.

The best way to lead, said Mays, is by example, something he has striven to do in each of his jobs, and will again as mayor of the Dalles.



He holds a Master of Arts degree in public affairs with an emphasis on general public administration and human resources administration from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.

His bachelor’s in parks and leisure studies administration with a minor in general business administration was obtained from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill.

In addition, over the years, Mays has attended numerous training seminars related to executive management, land use planning, finance, economic development, personnel administration, collective bargaining and supervision.

He has served on the boards of civic organizations, nonprofit groups and professional organizations, as well as numerous local special events committees.

“Bringing people together to do what’s best for everyone in the long run, that’s the ultimate goal,” he said of public service.



Mays’ wife, Rose, works at the Small Business Development Center at Columbia Gorge Community College.

In Cannon Beach, she owned Puppy Love by the Sea, a shop for dogs and their owners.

The Mays moved to The Dalles several years ago because her daughter, Christine Crowe, had settled here with children, Carter, 7, and Olivia, 5. Christine works in the appliance department at Home Depot.

Spending time with the grandkids was a huge attractant, said Mays.

However, he and Rose were also drawn to the scenic beauty of the Gorge and the rural lifestyle.

His son, Air Force Major Joseph Nicholas Mays, is a special operations pilot and he and his wife, Erin, a veterinarian, have a new baby girl, Marion Margaret Mays.

Richard and Rose are excited about getting to hold the infant during their March visit to his base.

His daughter, Rachel Mays, is living in Amsterdam as the account executive for an advertising firm that is based in Portland.

Aaron Jedda, Rose’s son, works at a car dealership in St. Louis, Mo., and he and his wife, Stacy, have three children, Allysa, 19, Camden, 11 and Peyton, 9.

Mays declined to comment on The Dalles City Council’s consideration of a proposal to ban problematic homeless people from the downtown blocks, or other recent controversies.

“I don’t want to be second guessing the council when I’m still learning about things,” he said.

He said staying independent and not getting caught up in political divisiveness is important in a government leader but seems to have become a rare trait.

“How you feel about an issue is less important than your willingness to be a team player and operate with honest motives,” he said.

He plans to continue meeting with people to hear their concerns and ideas and welcomes the opportunity to introduce himself at meetings of civic organization and other groups.

Mays can be reached about his candidacy at 541-769-0858 or via email at rmays63@msn.com.