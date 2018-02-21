OSP encourages drivers to remain safe for winter

With the potential for poor weather and hazardous road conditions in the next several days, the Oregon State Police (OSP) would like to remind motorists of winter travel safety tips.

OSP recommends the following travel safety tips to help get you safely to your destination:

• Expect the unexpected. Be informed and prepared when traveling on any of our highways.

• When traveling anywhere, plan ahead and take known routes if possible. Our weather has been changing quickly and sometimes without warning. For road conditions in Oregon, call 5-1-1 or (800) 977-ODOT (6368). Outside Oregon, dial (503) 588-2941. Visiting TripCheck.com on the Internet provides information on road and weather conditions, incidents and traffic delays, and links to numerous cameras on many mountain passes and major routes.

• Take the time to keep up on current and future weather conditions in the area you are traveling, especially if going to or through higher elevations and mountain passes, areas where your vehicle needs to have appropriate traction tires or devices.

• If considering a remote route that you have never traveled on, don't hesitate to contact available road and weather condition phone numbers or Internet resources, or contact police or highway department officials.

• Prepare an emergency kit to place in your car for longer trips and keep track of how much fuel is in your tank, especially if traveling unfamiliar routes or into remote locations.

• Let friends and family know what routes you plan to take when on a trip, keeping them updated and letting them know if these plans change.

• Drive to the conditions. If it's icy or wet, increase your following distance and reduce your speed. Use your headlights to improve not only your visibility, but also so others can see your vehicle.

• In bad weather, don't use cruise control.