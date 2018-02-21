For the Record for February 20, 2018

Wednesday February 20, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

Feb. 16, 10:11 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Laughlin streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Feb. 18, 5:26 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 200 block of West 11th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Feb. 18, 8:12 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 14th and Union streets. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions and ran into a fence. The crash was logged.

Feb. 19, 11:47 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3900 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Feb. 16, 11:29 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of East 11th Street on a report of a chimney fire. Upon arrival, sparks were seen coming from the chimney. The home had been evacuated and there was no fire inside. Occupant stated they put water on the fire in the stove and shut the damper. Crew put water down the chimney and extinguished the fire.

Feb. 17, 5:30 a.m. – Crew responded to Highway 197 on a report of smoke coming from the bridge. A small homeless shelter was located that had a warming fire. The fire was extinguished.

Feb. 18, 6:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with occupants using the gym who stated a volleyball struck a pull station and activated the alarm. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, seven on Sunday, and eight on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday morning from the 300 block of East 5th Street.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 300 block of Lincoln Street after caller reported a vehicle fled the station without paying for gas.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday evening from the 800 block of West 11th Street after a victim reported a window to his home was shot out with a BB gun.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 400 block of Jefferson Street after a victim reported some jewelry was taken from her home.

Police contacted two juvenile males early Saturday morning near West 6th and Webber streets. Both were warned of curfew violation and picked up by one of the subjects’ mothers.

Theodore Justus Frank, 63, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning at the Lone Pine in-lieu site on a warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Police responded to West 7th and Floral Court Saturday morning on a report of a dog at large. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 1900 bock of East 13th Street after a caller reported a male suspect came into his carport and stole a bicycle.

Police responded to West 11th and Mt. Hood streets Saturday evening after a caller reported that a juvenile male was causing a disturbance at his aunt’s home. Juvenile was located and arrested. He was lodged at the juvenile facility and a report was taken.

Gregory Allen Welch, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 2400 block of East 13th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

A found property report was taken Sunday morning from the 1000 block of East 13th Street after a caller reported finding a bicycle in the area.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday morning from the 2400 block of West 10th Street.

Terry Michael Barker, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a local warrant for failure to appear.

A death investigation report was taken Sunday evening from the 600 block of Pentland Street.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street early Monday morning after a caller reported his neighbor was banging on his door and broke a window to his apartment. A criminal mischief report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Monday morning from the 800 block of West 11th Street after a caller reported someone struck a post of his carport.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 700 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported some music equipment was stolen from his vehicle.

Mary Margaret Urieta, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Union Street and is accused of resisting arrest. She was also arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.