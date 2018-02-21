Truck overturns in TD

One of two tankers pulled by a semi rolled over early Wednesday on Sixth Street across from Cousin's Inn and Restaurant. The truck was pulling out of a parking area when the back trailer sunk in the soft shoulder of the road and tipped. The truck was carrying a load of oil, and was checked for leaks, but no leaks were found, according to witnesses.
Contributed photo Bob Lindsay
