Truck overturns in TD

As of Wednesday, February 21, 2018

One of two tankers pulled by a semi rolled over early Wednesday on Sixth Street across from Cousin's Inn and Restaurant. The truck was pulling out of a parking area when the back trailer sunk in the soft shoulder of the road and tipped. The truck was carrying a load of oil, and was checked for leaks, but no leaks were found, according to witnesses.

Contributed photo Bob Lindsay

