Weather impacts region with program delays

North Wasco County Schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Wednesday, Feb. 21.

When there is a 2 hour delay:

• Elementary schools will start at 9:55 AM.

• Middle School will start at 10:00 AM. (Including Wednesdays)

• Wahtonka Community School will start at 10:00 AM. (Including Wednesdays)

• The Dalles High School will start at 10:15 AM. (Including Wednesdays)

• Mosier Community School will start at 9:30 AM.

• No breakfast in the classroom will be available.

Lyle Sch. Dist.: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Wed Feb 21st)

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow - Wed Feb 21st)

So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed

Dufur Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Snow Rts: Pepper and Corn. Early Dismissal Canceled

Horizon Christian - Hood River: Closed (Wed Feb 21)



Mt. Hood Comm. College: Opening at 10 am (Effective tomorrow - Wed Feb 21st)

Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: After school and evening events canceled.

Head Start /Early Childhood Centers:

Mid-Columbia Children's Council: The Dalles and Wahtonka 2 hour delay. All Child Care will open at 9:30, EHS/HS classrooms will open at 10. No PM class; Maupin Head Start class canceled. Odell CLOSED, The Dalles 2 hour delay, check back in the morning. Multnomah-Closed. Clackamas - Mulino site closed Washington-all programs closed