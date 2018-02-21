Weather impacts region with program delays

North Wasco County Schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Wednesday, Feb. 21.
When there is a 2 hour delay:
• Elementary schools will start at 9:55 AM.
• Middle School will start at 10:00 AM. (Including Wednesdays)
• Wahtonka Community School will start at 10:00 AM. (Including Wednesdays)
• The Dalles High School will start at 10:15 AM. (Including Wednesdays)
• Mosier Community School will start at 9:30 AM.
• No breakfast in the classroom will be available.
Lyle Sch. Dist.: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Wed Feb 21st)
Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow - Wed Feb 21st)
So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed
Dufur Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Snow Rts: Pepper and Corn. Early Dismissal Canceled
Horizon Christian - Hood River: Closed (Wed Feb 21)
Mt. Hood Comm. College: Opening at 10 am (Effective tomorrow - Wed Feb 21st)
Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: After school and evening events canceled.
Head Start /Early Childhood Centers:
Mid-Columbia Children's Council: The Dalles and Wahtonka 2 hour delay. All Child Care will open at 9:30, EHS/HS classrooms will open at 10. No PM class; Maupin Head Start class canceled. Odell CLOSED, The Dalles 2 hour delay, check back in the morning. Multnomah-Closed. Clackamas - Mulino site closed Washington-all programs closed
