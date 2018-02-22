For the Record for February 22, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday February 22, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Personnel responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 300 block of Court Street reported Tuesday morning her brother was refusing to leave their mother’s house. He left willingly when police arrived, but said someone took some of his belongings. Police advised him to itemize what was missing and report it. The man later reported his mother stole his things, then said he was suicidal and asked to be taken to the hospital, so police did so. There, he refused to be seen by medical staff. He said he lied about being suicidal and just wanted a ride somewhere warm where he could call his sister. He was allowed to leave with her.

A caller in the 100 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday morning a man was harassing customers and yelling at people. Police warned the man about his actions.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood reported Tuesday morning a homeless man locked himself in the bathroom for over 20 minutes. The caller later reported the man left, but trashed the bathroom. Police located a man who fit the description, and he admitted being in the bathroom due to an emergency. The man was trespassed from the building.

A caller on Sixth Street reported Tuesday morning a truck with a business name on it almost slammed into her, then almost hit parked cars three times, hit a curb, and ran a stop sign. Police located the vehicle and the driver showed no sign of intoxication.

A caller in the 200 block of West Second Street reported Tuesday morning they believed a guest checked in with a stolen credit card the night before. Officer asked why they allowed them to use the card and they said they were told it belonged to the guest’s brother. Police tried to contact the credit union that issued the card but no one answered. The caller said they would try to call the credit union themselves. Matter logged.

A caller in the 1700 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday morning she caught on video an upstairs neighbor standing outside her daughter’s bedroom. She showed an officer video of the man throwing snow at her window, flipping her off and cursing. There was no damage and the suspect was always in a common area, so there was no crime. He advised her to speak to management, and if it continued, she may want to attempt to get a stalking order. Officer spoke to suspect, who said the caller was the problem. Officer asked that he avoid the caller and walk his dog elsewhere. He said he did not have to, and would take it up with management.

Stephan Ryan Watts, 36, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ninth Street on a warrant for parole violation.

A caller reported that a white pickup towed four vehicles to the end of West Second street and dropped them off. An officer found none of the vehicles were stolen, but two had expired tags and one had no plates. Three vehicles will be handled by codes enforcement and the fourth by police.

A caller reported Tuesday morning a man was sleeping by the skate park with a lot of garbage around him. The man left but he left all his garbage and he wanted police to tell the man to come back and clean it up. Police contacted a man and woman who just arrived in town by bus. Both were asked to pick up their items and move along. Both agreed.

Wasco County

Lester Eugene Lindell, 40, Tygh Valley, was booked and released Friday on charges of driving while suspended or revoked.

River Marie Agrelius, 19, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Friday on a local warrant for a probation violation.

Shelby Russell Bucher, 25, The Dalles, was booked and released Saturday on charges of second degree arson.

Rebecca Ramirez, 56, Mosier, was arrested Sunday and is accused of harassment.

Oregon State Police

Michael Clendon Cassady, 56, The Dalles, was booked and released on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to perform duties of a driver.

Dustin Edward Pace, 40, Woodburn, was booked and released Sunday on charges of driving while suspended or revoked misdemeanor, probation violation and use of an invalid driver’s license.

Gilliam County

Jered Lee Armstrong, 41, Arlington, was arrested in the 300 block of Ivy Street Monday and is accused of two counts of second degree failure to appear and failure to register as a sex offender.