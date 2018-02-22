Snow schedule changes for Thursday; Chess tourny cancelled

CANCELLED: REGION 20 CHESS TOURNAMENT IN THE DALLES

Chess for Success (CFS) is celebrating its 25th anniversary. CFS is a Portland based non-profit organization whose mission is to help children succeed in school and in life through learning chess. The organization runs chess clubs in more than 78 schools throughout the state of Oregon and Southwest Washington serving more than 2,000 students. To learn more visit their website, www.chessforsuccess.org.

North Wasco County Schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Thursday, February 22nd, 2018.

When there is a 2 hour delay:

• Elementary schools will start at 9:55 AM.

• Middle School will start at 10:00 AM. (Including Wednesdays)

• Wahtonka Community School will start at 10:00 AM. (Including Wednesdays)

• The Dalles High School will start at 10:15 AM. (Including Wednesdays)

• Mosier Community School will start at 9:30 AM.

• No breakfast in the classroom will be available.

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Mid-Columbia Children's Council: 2 Hours Late. 2 hour delay. The Dalles and Wahtonka Child Care will open at 9:30. No AM class. PM class will run 10-1:30

North Wasco Co. SD 21: 2 Hours Late

Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: On Time. Snow Routes for Rhubarb and Kale

Mt. Hood Comm. College: Opening at 10 am