Students organize projects to help, learn

Dry Hollow Elementary School’s third, fourth and fifth-graders show involvement in their school and community through service projects organized by the student council, which are intended as an outreach and to increase communication and leadership skills.

In the past, the council has worked to raise money for Home at Last Humane Society, Make a Wish Foundation and the American Heart Association. In addition, they have organized a giving tree for the month of December to collect gifts for residents at Columbia Basin Care Facility, led a canned food drive and arranged gifts for School Board Appreciation Month.

This month, they focused on making valentines for residents of the Oregon Veterans’ Home.

“I just love doing student council, I love helping everyone and making the community a better place and helping everyone be better,” said Ava Graves, one of the council’s 12 elected members.

While the students do most of the planning and organization for these projects and events, their proposals must be presented to Dry Hollow principal Theresa Peters, who ultimately has the final say.

“We have to organize [a proposal], get it okayed, and eventually get into working on it,” explained fifth-grader Alice Bettelyoun, student council president.

She first got involved because she had ideas to share, but she wasn’t sure they would all get through her grade’s representatives to the council.

“I didn’t know there would be a lot of responsibilities,” she said.

Once she figured that out, Bettelyoun came to deeply enjoy the work.

“I feel like it’s nice to help other people and I want to be a part of helping other people,” she said.

That appreciation for service is exactly what staff advisor Courtney Kiser wants to foster in kids involved with the council.

“Hopefully they get an idea that they are part of a community and they are helping to serve the community,” he said, “My goal is to make them realize that that’s what they’re on this earth for.”

Kiser, a fifth-grade math teacher, has been an advisor for student council for more than eight years, and only this year did he allow other staff to take some of the work load because it was becoming too much for one person.

Kiser now partners with fellow teachers Amy Hampton, Melissa Hollister and Lori Sam as advisers for the student council.

The council consists of 12 student positions: three representatives per participating grade, a treasurer, president and vice-president. Students who choose to run make speeches and campaign in hopes of capturing the votes of their peers.

Students elect their grade’s three representatives, and the whole upper-elementary student body elects a treasurer, president and vice-president.

Staff advisers moderate weekly council meetings to guide students towards making realistic proposals, and then make initial contact with outside organizations — but mostly they allow the students to do the work themselves.

“They understand that if they’re leaders, they need to be leaders,” Kiser said.

And the students on the council do lead, fielding suggestions from their constituents and setting up projects to benefit their school and community.

The council is currently working towards repainting faded butterflies in the courtyard and setting up what they call “Encouraging Steps,” a series of inspirational messages posted on the staircase leading up to affirmations at the top.

Bettelyoun would like to put on a school carnival and start a student store to raise funds for the school but will follow through on the student council’s current projects before pursuing those ideas.

The Dry Hollow student council has expanded their impact over the past few years and is still growing. “We have shirts coming this year,” Kiser said with excitement. The students are excited for the shirts as well.