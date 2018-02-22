TD girls edged out by HRV

A state play-in berth was riding on the line.

The Dalles girls’ basketball team fell behind by a 13-0 margin in the first half and fought to even the score at 43-all, but a free throw, followed by a missed buzzer-beater gave Hood River Valley a state-play-in clinching 44-43 win Tuesday in Hood River.

The Lady Eagles (10-13 overall, 2-7 league) had possession with less than 10 seconds left in regulation, but a reach-in foul call on a tipped ball above the 3-point line opened the door for Lauren Orr to sink the eventual game-winning free throw.

On the Riverhawks’ last rush up the floor, senior point guard Paulina Finn, returning from a head injury sustained on Feb. 9 in Hood River, had her last gasp shot attempt misfire, giving Hood River Valley the victory and the Columbia River Conference’s third and final state play-in berth.

Finn, Lauryn Belanger, Jenna Miller and Jodi Thomasian were affected by a recent flu bug, which diminished their effectiveness on the floor for The Dalles (7-16, 1-8).

In their final varsity games, Finn tallied 22 points and Thomasian dropped 13 points.