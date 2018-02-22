TD has play-in hopes dashed by Hood River

Hood River Valley staked itself to a 17-point cushion at one point, but The Dalles stormed back to cut the lead down to five points with two minutes remaining, but could not get any closer in what was a 64-53 road triumph for the Eagles Tuesday on senior night at Kurtz Gym in The Dalles.

This winning performance helped seal Hood River’s state play-in qualification for the first time since the 2015-2016 campaign.

“It was super-frustrating losing to Hood River in my last game at home,” TD senior Dakota Murr said. “I poured my heart into that game, just like any other senior out there. They left everything they had on that court, because we knew it could be our last time together.”

Murr racked up 27 points, and both Josh Nisbet and senior post Henry Lee totaled 11 points each.

TD played without Jacob Hernandez (wrist) and Nisbet suffered a sprained ankle at the midway point of the final period when his team was rallying.

“It was a very tough game last night honestly,” Murr added. “We got over the hump, then another injury hit us. It’s just how it goes sometimes in life.”

In a pre-game ceremony, Murr received a specially-designed ball and had a banner made for his accomplishment of more than 1,000 points, as he finished his four-year varsity career with a shade above 1,300.

The 6-foot-1-inch guard opened his heart to everyone who has shown support and offered encouragement in his four years at The Dalles High School, adding that he is blessed to have such a great community, team, coaches, and most importantly, a great family.

“It was a very special night last night, because of the 1,000-point club,” Murr said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They pushed me every night and every practice to get there. I love every one of those guys. Getting 1,000-plus points is rare and a very cool achievement.”

At halftime, The Dalles senior cheerleaders, Jessika Nañez, Shivani Patel, Jenifer Salinas, Samantha Stanley and Kendyl Kumm, along with basketball players, Javier Hernandez, Henry Lee, Jonathan Knotts and Murr were given recognition for their years of dedication and service to their respective programs.

“Being a Riverhawk means nothing but passion and effort,” Murr said. “You have to give it everything you got, every single day, working hard in the classroom and whatever sport you play in life. You bleed that crimson and gold. I wouldn’t want to be anything else.”

The Dalles finished with a 10-13 overall record and placed fourth in the Columbia River Conference at 2-7, nearly matching the win total of the previous two seasons combined.

Offensively, the Hawks jumped from 52.8 points a game up to 60.0, and improved defense numbers, dropping to 62.0, in contrast to 66.2 a clip in 2016-2017.

While the quartet of seniors will be missed, Murr thinks that with head coach Nathan Morris back on the sidelines, the program is trending forward, especially with Dalles Seufalemua, Nisbet, Jacob Hernandez, Jack Bonham and Oscar Fernandez expected to make up the veteran core.

“Coach Morris has a great group of kids that are going to do better than we did this year, starting with Josh, Oscar, Jacob, Dalles and a few others,” Murr said. “A couple things they’ll need to do is hit the weight room, something I didn’t do. That’ll get them stronger and bigger. That way, they aren’t the underdogs every night they play. If they do that, then they will do great things.”