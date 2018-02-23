Before Baker, Sherman must deal with Grand View

Moments after the final buzzer rang in Sherman’s 74-44 victory over Condon-Wheeler last Saturday, there wasn’t a lot jumping around in celebration – three straight district titles is a nice thing, but this team has loftier goals to accomplish.

The drive for a third consecutive state championship starts at 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 16-ranked Grand View Christian Academy in Moro with a trip to Baker City hanging in the balance.

“We came together as a group of brothers and completed the second goal we set for ourselves, but we have so much more work left to do,” Sherman’s senior post Treve Martin said. “We are going to continue put work in and do what is needed. This was a great feeling, but we aren’t done yet.”

Grand View Christian Academy, out of the Valley 10 Conference, features a roster of two seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.

On the year, the Eagles (13-6 overall) average 44.5 points a game and give up 40.1 a contest, but they are 1-5 when surrendering 42 points or more.

In the past 10 games, Grand View is 7-3, with two losses to Damascus Christian and one versus Valor Christian, but advanced after a 44-34 state sub-round victory against Arlington Tuesday.

While the Eagles play a slower style, they must contend with a Sherman offense that scores 68.7 points a clip and allows 40.0.

In his first year as head coach, Gary Lewis did not step in and make wholesale changes to the team philosophy, but introduced a few new elements that he felt would enhance the players’ skill set.

Whatever those new additions were, the Huskies currently sit with a 24-2 record and have tallied 71.2 points a contest in the past 10 games (9-1 record).

“We didn’t make many changes,” Lewis said. “We have been successful using coach (Bill) Blevins’ system. He deserves a lot of credit for their success. He got them working hard. We have made a few adjustments and we continue to make adjustments, because we are a different team with different skills.”

The Huskies are on the cusp of a memorable basketball run with three straight district titles and two state championships, something starting point guard Jacob Justesen said was humbling.

But there are still games to be won before anyone in the program can start thinking about the history being made at Sherman High School.

“We are all very hungry,” Justesen said. “These seniors before us left behind a legacy and the seniors this year are looking to leave behind a dynasty. That would be unreal. This is just a huge deal to be able to win three championships in a row. I think we know what it takes, so we just got to come to play every day for the next eight days or so and just work. We have to take care of business on Saturday and keep it going.”