Big Sky boys honored

Big Sky Conference boys’ basketball players were honored after tournament action concluded last Saturday in Madras with several big names making the cut.

On the first team are, on left, pictured from left to right, Treve Martin (Sherman), Derek Johnston (Horizon Christian), Hunter Winslow (Condon-Wheeler), Bryce Harrison (Condon-Wheeler) and Player of the Year, Jacob Justesen (Sherman). Taking home second-team recognition were, on right, pictured from left to right, Garrett Olson (South Wasco County), Caleb Lingel (Horizon Christian), Wesley Goad (Arlington), Luke Martin (Sherman), Bailey Holste (Horizon Christian) and Thomas Evans (Arlington). Five players were added to the Honorable Mention list, starting with Keenan Coles (Sherman), Brett Troutman (Arlington), Wyatt McNary (Ione), Trey Homer (Condon-Wheeler) and Curtis Crawford (Dufur).

The Sherman Huskies finished league play with an undefeated 14-0 record and tacked on district wins over Arlington (61-26) and Condon-Wheeler (74-44) to capture their third consecutive Big Sky crown.