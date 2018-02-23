The Dalles OSP seeks assistance with hit-and-run

Oregon State Police in The Dalles are seeking information regarding a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday just west of The Dalles Dam.

The crash occurred Feb. 21 at approximately 9:30 a.m. on I-84 near milepost 88. Preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck lost control on the icy roadway, struck the guardrail and came to rest in the right lane of travel. The unknown driver of a red pickup truck with a canopy approaching the crash location braked but was unable to avoid a collision.

After impact, the operator of the red pickup pulled to the side of the highway briefly before fleeing the scene without exchanging information. The red pickup should have damage to the passenger side taillight.

OSP-The Dalles Area Command is seeking assistance with identifying the red pickup and its occupants. If you witnessed the crash or have any information pertaining to this crash, please contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 503-731-3020 or *OSP and refer to case number SP18-066123.