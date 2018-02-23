The Dalles Theatre Company performs the comedy “Looking Glass Land” beginning today at the Columbia Gorge Community College theater. Performances are 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24, March 2-3 and March 9-10. Doors open at 6 p.m. A matinee is scheduled March 4, 2 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m. The theater is located on the third floor of CCCG Building 2, 400 E. Scenic Dr., The Dalles.

Pictured are, left to right, the White King (Eve Semlor), the White Queen (Susan Vallie), the Red Queen (Marty Hiser), the Red King (Kelly Brown), Hatta (Asher Young) and, seated at chess table, Alice (Annah Cox).

This stage adaptation by playwright James DeVita takes Lewis Carroll’s original “Through the Looking Glass” and literally runs with it. It highlights and improvises on the pure, unadulterated fun of the story. The play still retains some of Carroll’s deeper meanings, but what it possesses most of all is a huge helping of unabashed silliness.

A delightful romp through Alice’s looking glass land retains all of the familiar characters and introduces dozens of new ones.