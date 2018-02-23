Main Street celebrates with open house

The Dalles Main Street will host “A Slice of Downtown” at the National Neon Sign Museum on Friday, Feb. 23, 7-9 p.m., to celebrate its programs and update the community on current and upcoming projects.

While the evening will primarily be a social event, attendees will hear short presentations by Victor Johnson, who will be speaking on his Historic Herbring House Revitalization project; Travis Dillard, on his 2nd Story Apartments project in the Honald Building; and Dwight Unti, President of Tokola Properties Inc., who will present his company's proposed project in downtown The Dalles.

Tickets to the event are free and include appetizers, but an online RSVP is required. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

The event will also feature a series of raffles, including one for a Seven Night Voyage for Two aboard any river cruise offered by the American Queen Steamboat Company during their shoulder season — including those out of state. The company offers cruises along the upper and lower Mississippi River, the Ohio River through Tennessee and the Columbia and Snake Rivers.

Raffle tickets for the cruise cost $25 each (five for $100) and are currently available at Lines of Design, Sigman’s Flowers and Gifts or over the phone at 541-370-2849. Tickets will also be sold at the event itself and the winner does not need to be present to claim the prize.

Pies provided by Main Street board members will also be raffled, “hence the event's name, ‘A Slice of Downtown,” said Main Street executive director Jeremiah Paulsen.

The event will be held within the historic Elk Building on East Third Street, which was gifted to the national museum in 2015. They offered small tours through the late summer of 2017 and will have their official public opening April 3.

The museum promises to “display a family friendly, hands-on, and fresh approach to the modern museum,” officials write on their website. It will offering over 20,000 square feet of signs, ephemera and interactive displays dating from the late 1800’s through the 1960’s.

Those interested can RSVP for A Slice of Downtown at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-slice-of-downtown-tickets-41579606723. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, call Main Street at 541-370-2849.