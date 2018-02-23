For the Record for February 23, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday February 23, 2018

Accidents

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

February 21, 1:43 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1800 block of East 18th Street on a report of a smoke detector sounding. Contact was made with staff who advised some employees were warming their lunch with a burner right above the detector which set it off. They reset the alarm and no problem was found.

The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Samasoni A. Taala, 28, The Dalles, was booked and released last Friday morning on a charge of fourth-degree assault.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning at Second and Hostetler and is accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 500 block of West Third reported Tuesday morning a man with a history of medical problems died. A funeral home removed the deceased.

Stephan Ryan Watts, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of East Ninth Street and is accused of probation violation.

Alana Faye Seidel, 28, The Dalles, was arrested at West Sixth and Ash and is accused of second-degree failure to appear.

A caller in the 600 block of East 10th Street reported Tuesday afternoon she hit another parked car. She left her information for the driver.

A caller in the 100 block of West Fourth Street reported Tuesday afternoon a homeless woman was on the front porch and she wanted police to move her along, which they did.

A caller in the 2200 block of East 13th Street reported Tuesday afternoon two roosters were at large. Animal control located the owner, who will let the roosters back in the yard.

A caller at Seventh and Myrtle reported Tuesday afternoon a man was passed out with an open bottle of alcohol nearby. The man, who was highly intoxicated, agreed to be taken to the hospital to be treated.

A caller in the 3200 block of West Seventh Street reported Tuesday afternoon that on Saturday morning, a couple of his chickens were stolen. He got them back but they are all torn up. He said he has suspect information and wants to press charges. Animal control spoke to the caller and said there was no crime articulated, but would look further into another issue with the man that took the chickens. The caller said he would let police know if anything further happens with the chickens as far as their well being.

A caller at Ninth and Kinsgley reported Tuesday afternoon a dog was on a rope or chain, with a pile of horse poop for warmth that it is laying in. She’s seen it 12-20 times in the last year in the same condition. Animal control notified the owner of the dog ordinance but noted chain was reasonable length and dog has food and shelter. Advised dog cannot be tethered for more than 10 hours in a 24-hour period.

A caller in the 900 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday afternoon she was trying to tow a vehicle and the owner was arguing with her. Police provided assistance, no problems.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon a person in the 1300 block of West Second Street was being evicted and stated they were suicidal. An officer spoke to the person, who said they weren’t suicidal, just worried about their living arrangements. Mental health counselors responded to the caller also.

A caller at West Seventh and Garden reported Tuesday afternoon a rooster and hen were running loose, an ongoing problem.

A death was reported in the 1600 block of Meek Street Tuesday afternoon.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street her son was upset because his brother ate the cake. He hit his brother and broke his TV. The son apologized to his brother, who was not hurt. He said he would remain calm.

A non-injury accident occurred Tuesday evening at The Dalles bridge. An officer asked another officer to respond also because one of the drivers in the accident was hostile and threatening to the first responding officer, and flipped his ID into the officer’s face. Eventually the driver calmed down and apologized to the officer. Accident report handled by Klickitat County.

A caller reported a vehicle was halfway down an embankment Tuesday evening at Old Dufur Road and Fremont. Vehicle pulled out of ditch.

A caller in the 200 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday evening a man was being disorderly and cussing at people in the restroom. Officer called the reporting party, who said the person left, then came back and is calm. Later, the caller said the man was acting up again and pushing barstools around. Police asked the man to leave and he did.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday evening a man has been passed out for about an hour and they woke him up because they are trying to close the business. He asked to be taken to hospital because of an earlier fall. He was taken to hospital.

A caller from The Dalles bridge area reported Tuesday evening someone shining a green laser at passing cars. Police were unable to locate anyone using a laser.

A caller in the 1700 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday evening a neighbor was being beaten up by her ex-boyfriend. Police responded and the parties said it was verbal only.

Public works reported early Wednesday that a snow plow truck shifted, running the plow into the back end of a vehicle parked at 13th and Pentland.

Damage to vehicle was seen in the area the plow hit, but it was unknown if it was new or old damage. Officer to follow up with vehicle owner in morning. Report taken.

A caller in the 2100 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday afternoon that a semi truck slid off the road. It is a tanker with non-hazardous oil tipped on its side and laying in a ditch. The driver said that as he was pulling onto West Sixth from the shoulder, the earth gave and his trailer tipped over into the ditch. He said he was hauling non-hazardous motor oil. There was no evidence of leaks. Report taken. Truck company arranged for cleanup.

A caller reported early Wednesday his son crashed into a sign Tuesday night in the upper lot of the college. He called to report it because there was damage to the sign and the vehicle was stuck there. They were working to get it removed Wednesday.

Police responded to the high school Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 2nd Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported a male transient was yelling at the bathrooms. Subject was contacted and warned of his conduct.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her food stamp card was stolen.

Michael James Bosse, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 400 block of West 8th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a weapon.

A drug report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported finding a male slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.

Tristan Shane Yates, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 1700 block of West 6th Street on two warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 100 block of West Scenic Drive early Thursday morning after an alarm company reported a residential burglary alarm had been activated. The owner of the home was out of town. Investigation determined that there was a broken window near the front door along with shoe prints in the snow to show that there had been an attempted burglary of the home. No suspect was found. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Richard Edwin Hunt, 55, The Dalles, was arrested in the 900 block of Pamona Monday evening and is accused of four counts of contempt of court, two counts of second degree disorderly conduct, attempt to commit a crime and harassment. Release revoked.

Jose Ernesto Garcia, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road after deputy received reports of him acting strangely, throwing water on himself and saying he was going to try and start a fire. He is accused of second degree disorderly conduct, third degree criminal mischief and harassment. Release revoked.

Deputy performed a welfare check on a man in the 1600 block of Walker Farm Road after his friend reported that he was drunk, uncommunicative, falling often and refusing to bathe. Friend said this has been ongoing for 2.5 years but has escalated. Deputy contacted the man and observed he was drunk and had dried blood on his sheets. Didn’t appear to be in medical need, given business card and advised to call.

Deputy responded to reports of shots fired in the 4200 block of Pleasant Ridge Road. Potentially 10 gunshots over the course of five minutes were reported. Unclear where shots were coming from and nothing seen in the area.

Deputy responded to the regional jail when it was reported that an inmate punched an employee in the face.

Larry Scott Bixel, 37, Portland, was transported and jailed Wednesday on a local warrant for a probation violation.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Wednesday morning after staff reported an inmate threw milk on a guard. A harassment report was taken.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from Mosier after a victim reported a large amount of money was stolen from his briefcase.

A death investigation report was taken Wednesday evening from the 4500 block of Highway 30.

Oregon State Police

Michael Glendon Cassady, 58, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1700 block of West Sixth Street Sunday evening and is accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver – property damage (hit and run).

Gilliam County

Mark David Borghese, 52, Arlington, was booked and released Tuesday on charges of violation of a release agreement, three counts of contempt of court and seven counts of telephonic harassment.

Brian Lee Weiss, 28, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested early Thursday morning in Arlington and is accused of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

Regional Jail

Nohely Barajas Montalvo, 23, Newburg, was booked and released Saturday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Parole & Probation

Steven Joseph Sprague, 46, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Tuesday on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Wendy Lee Holzboog, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of probation violation.

Jordan Lyle Fus, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of three counts of probation violation.