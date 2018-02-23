Big Sky girls earn awards

Big Sky Conference girls’ basketball players were honored after tournament action concluded last Saturday in Madras with several big names making the cut.

On the first team are, on left, pictured from left to right, Player of the Year Allie Noland (South Wasco County), Kaitlin Wenz (Horizon Christian), Chloe Beeson (Dufur), Maggie Flynn (Ione) and Desiree Winslow (Sherman). Taking home second-team recognition were, on right, pictured from left to right, Abby Birman (South Wasco County), Annik Reitmann (Condon-Wheeler), Jada Myers (South Wasco County), Fionna Marsalis (Horizon Christian) and Jaelyn Justesen (Sherman).

Eleven players were added to the Honorable Mention list, starting with Madisen Davis (South Wasco County), Morgan Orem (Ione), Alexus Outlaw (Dufur), Alexis Ruiz (Horizon Christian), Melody Holmes (Mitchell-Spray, Sammie Lepinski (Sherman), Kiersten Casper (Sherman), Katie Jaeger (Condon-Wheeler), Alyssa Carnine (Condon-Wheeler), Emily Kirby (Arlington) and Sara Grady (Arlington).

The No. 8-ranked South Wasco County Redsides finished league play with an undefeated 14-0 record and tacked on district wins over Ione (52-49) and Sherman (51-41) to capture their first Big Sky district championship since the 1983 campaign.