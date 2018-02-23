Letter to the Editor: Here we go again...

To the editor:

I should feel sad, heartbroken after another mass shooting. Instead I am furious! Here we go again. Officials send their “thoughts and prayers.” After a week or so the news dies down and we just do NOTHING about it. I was amazed and encouraged to see high school students out protesting en masse. Some of these kids are old enough to vote and others will be by the time of the mid-term elections. We are not going to stop this madness until we, the people, say enough and then do something about it. And that is to get out and vote! The NRA rules the legislature with their multi-million dollar donations (bribes). Those not dominated by the NRA produce bills from time to time, but no legislation to do anything relating to guns even comes up to a vote.

This gun craziness has nothing to do with the Second Amendment. We don't need anyone, especially our children, able to go out and buy assault rifles, bumpstocks and unlimited amounts of ammunition, in many places without even background checks. And there is now a bill before congress that would allow anyone with a concealed carry permit in one state to carry that concealed weapon anywhere in the US, even in states that have laws against it.This is madness and it is not going to stop until we voters find out which of our legislators are in the pockets of the NRA and go to the polls in droves and see that they are replaced with people who actually care about the lives of our children. This is our country! Become active! Obviously, nobody else will make these changes for us; We MUST be the change!

Carol Miller

The Dalles