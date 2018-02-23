For the Record for February 25, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday February 25, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

February 21, 10:10 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 124. Driver of vehicle one lost control of the vehicle due to the icy conditions. The vehicle collided with a concrete barrier on the south side of the road and travelled across both lanes of travel striking the barrier on the north side. A juvenile female passenger was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A report was taken.

February 21, 10:16 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87. Vehicle one was traveling in the fast lane passing a semi and trailer when it lost control due to the road conditions. The passenger vehicle driver was cited for failure to drive within a lane.

February 21, 1:08 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 96. Driver lost control of this vehicle due to the icy road conditions. The crash was logged.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A woman was issued a citation for third-degree criminal trespass in the 1300 block of West Second Thursday morning.

A state cleaning crew working under The Dalles bridge reported Thursday morning they were removing an illegal camp and a man was refusing to leave and being threatening. Officers arrived and convinced man to leave. Camp being removed.

A caller in the 100 block of East Second reported Thursday morning they just had to fire an employee and they threatened him over the phone. An officer called the ex-employee and trespassed him from the business. The ex-employee denied making the statements.

State cleaning crews reported Tuesday morning they were trying to remove a man from the 900 block of West Second. Officer had warned the man at least two times before that he was trespassing. David Michael Foote, 57, The Dalles, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

The hospital reported a suicidal patient was not cooperating with staff Thursday morning. He calmed down by the time police arrived. Information logged.

A caller in the 300 block of East 11th Street reported several times Thursday morning a driver was harassing her, and she made veiled threats against him. Police talked to the caller and the driver, and the driver had done nothing wrong, but Zion will try to park in another area so as not to distress the caller any further. The caller later threatened to “kill him,” apparently meaning the driver, and said she would break his car windows with a hammer.

Terry Michael Barker, 61, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

A caller in the 200 block of West Second Street reported Thursday afternoon credit card fraud. Report taken.

A caller in the 600 block of East Third Street reported Thursday afternoon a vehicle key was stolen by an employee, who does not yet know he’s fired. Police said until he was given a time to return company property, it was a civil matter.

A man was issued a letter of exclusion by an apartment manager in the 300 block of Court Street Thursday afternoon.

A caller in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street reported Thursday afternoon his Ruger pistol was stolen from his bedroom. Has possible suspect information.

A caller from the library reported Thursday afternoon a man was in the library and on the phone threatening people. Police interviewed the man regarding a prior case and then told him to leave library.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 13th Street reported Thursday evening he found marijuana on his teen daughter. The daughter was cited for unlawful possession of marijuana.

A caller at West 10th and Perkins reported a man lying on the side of the road Thursday evening. He called back to say the man got up and walked away.

A caller in the 3800 block of West Sixth reported a man was trying to get into people’s apartments Thursday evening. A police officer took the man to his residence.

Officer ticketed a vehicle parked backwards in the 1600 block of East 14th Thursday evening.

A caller in the 2400 block of West 10th Street reported a man tried stealing the rims off a vehicle Thursday evening. When the man was confronted, he returned the lug nuts he’d removed.

Oregon State Police

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 157 early Thursday morning on a report of a rolling domestic dispute between a male driver and a female passenger. Drive stated he and the female were arguing and she slapped him. The vehicle was stopped at milepost 104 and the driver declined to pursue charges. The incident was logged.