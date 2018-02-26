Crosstalk: Taking gun debate to next level

President Trump has initiated a ban on “bump stocks,” a device used to transform a legal semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun. Such a ban is low-hanging fruit, given that it simply closes a loophole in our existing ban of private unregulated ownership of machine guns, but is welcome nonetheless.

That ban should be immediately presented to Congress and voted on, if for no other reason than to let constituents know which of their representatives need to be immediately replaced.

Trump has also expressed support for setting a minimum age of 21 for the purchase of military-style weapons, another piece of legislation that should be immediately put to a vote for the reason stated above. We already require juveniles to undergo hunter safety training before going afield, and restricting the purchase of assault-style rifles by our youth can only be a good thing.

These laws will not stop mass shootings any more than age restrictions on tobacco and alcohol have stopped under-age abuse and addiction, but they will at least give those sworn to serve and protect us two important tools to fight the scourge of killings.

The president's broadly expressed suggestion of “arming teachers” was poorly expressed.

Having worked around teachers throughout my professional life, I was among those horrified at the idea of them carrying guns as Trump suggested. News reports out of Afghanistan neatly expressed my reasons: When teachers were armed as a response to school attacks by the Taliban (a word literally translated as “student”), tragedy followed almost immediately. According to a report out of Afghanistan broadcast on National Public Radio, a teacher was cleaning his gun in the break room when it went off and killed a 12-year-old student passing in the hallway.

Trump has since qualified his broad suggestion, with an emphasis on weapons training and expert qualifications for those allowed to carry weapons within the “gun free zone” of a school.

This idea has merit: Teachers (or security guards) should not carry weapons in schools out of fear, but as a well-trained, front-line initial response team. As such, they should have up-to-date weapons and response training that is incorporated into the “active shooter” drills that are now part of our school system.

Such a system needs to be thought through, however, as there are a lot of questions to be addressed: For example, if a teacher is assigned to respond offensively to a shooter, who is going to be in their classroom, guiding and supporting students as they lock themselves into a secure space?

Armed defenders are not in and of themselves a solution, as was tragically demonstrated in the recent attack, during which an armed sheriff’s deputy stationed himself outside the building but failed to enter. Perhaps he was a coward, as some suggest, or perhaps he was following the “pre Columbine shooting” response protocol, which called for staging of law enforcement outside prior to engagement with the shooter.

I personally witnessed training in the new protocol, which calls for immediate entry in an active shooter situation, years ago. I almost got “shot” by a deputy — I was pointing a camera at him — and came away with a better understanding of how hard it is to respond in that environment. Guns alone don't save lives, any more than they take them.

Arming teachers is a horrible idea. Arming defenders has potential.

Congressional action will require debate and that debate will be no less full of rhetoric than it has been in the past. I'll address only one point, made this past week by an NRA spokesman, that an assault-style rifle is “just a rifle” that happens to look like a machine gun.

Not true: A youth planning an attack today is imagining himself in the role of the warrior with a machine gun, and it is his imagination — not a literal or legal definition of what is or is not a “rifle” — that we have to guard against. Those planning these attacks are not just going hunting.

— Mark Gibson