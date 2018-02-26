Letter to the Editor: Experiment for Trump

To the editor:

Regarding President Trump’s recent proposal to arm teachers as the first line of defense against armed shooters in schools…

My first reaction was that this is by far the worst idea from a presidency filled with amazingly bad ideas. But my second reaction was that, as a lifelong science teacher, I should keep an open mind. Why not put my science background to the task of deciding if this idea could work?

I propose two experiments. First, dismiss all the Secret Service and other professional protection at the White House, Mar a Lago, Trump Tower, Capitol Hill, and any personal protection retained by members of Congress who support this idea of arming teachers. Then, train the politicians (including Mr. Trump) and their staffers (and maybe some janitors and kitchen staff, too, if they so desire) to carry concealed weapons in order to protect the president, members of Congress, and their families from armed intruders. Three more years sounds about right for the duration of this experiment.

Second, dismiss all Secret Service and other professional protection from the schools attended by Barron Trump and Mr. Trump’s grandchildren, and the children and grandchildren of other politicians who support the idea of arming teachers. Then train the teachers in those schools to carry concealed weapons and to serve as the first line of defense for those children. Again, three years should provide us with enough data.

For those of you thinking that this is a pretty harsh experiment to perform on children, I agree. But may I remind you that it’s exactly the experiment Mr. Trump and his supporters, prompted by the NRA, have proposed to perform on OUR children and grandchildren.

Finally, a team of trained scientists (this would likely not include anyone nominated by Trump to head any of our science agencies) will analyze the data to determine if the strategy of arming politicians and teachers has been effective. Let’s not leave it to the guesswork of our president, even if he does consider himself a “very stable genius.” I have contacted Congressman Greg Walden’s office multiple times to ask whether he supports Mr. Trump’s proposal to solve gun violence in our schools by arming teachers.

Mr. Walden and his staff have refused to give me an answer to this very simple question. It’s time to elect a representative who is not afraid to answer questions like this.

Deborah Ferrer

The Dalles