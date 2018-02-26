For the Record for February 27, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday February 27, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Feb. 22, 12:11 p.m. – Crews responded to the 1900 block of East 19th Street on a smoke detector activation, which turned out to be due to a malfunction.

Feb. 22, 3:55 p.m. – Crews responded to the 100 block of Blue Heron Court on what turned out to be a false alarm.

Feb. 23, 8:22 a.m. – Crews responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street on a report of a fire alarm. Upon arrival, contact was made with the alarm company, who stated they accidentally set the alarm off while testing it. No problem was found and the alarm was reset.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical service on Thursday, eight on Friday, seven on Saturday, and three on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 400 block of West Ninth Street reported someone backed into a vehicle and left. Police found the suspect vehicle owner and the parties agreed to exchange insurance information.

A caller in the 200 block of West 16th Street reported Thursday evening someone tried to break in through a window while he was sleeping. Shoeprints were found under the window outside.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported late Thursday a woman was outside screaming and a man dragged her back in the apartment.

Police talked to the man and woman, who were both drunk. The woman said the man wouldn’t let her leave. The man was advised he has no right to keep the woman there or bring her back against her will. He was given a ride away from the residence.

A caller in the 500 block of West 15th Street reported early Friday he was inside a white van and he was worried about freezing to death. He called back and said he wanted to go to the hospital because his feet were frozen. Officer took him to hospital.

Wasco County

A caller in the 6700 block of Eightmile Road reported Thursday morning she believed packages were stolen. She said she’d wait to see if they turned up before she filed a report.

A caller reported Thursday morning someone on Hwy 216 keeps harassing him as he does deliveries. Deputy went to the described home of the suspect and could not locate hat individual.

Deputy contacted a man pushing his vehicle near Sixth and Cherry Heights Thursday evening. Deputies helped the driver push his vehicle into the parking lot.

A caller in the 100 block of Staats Avenue in Maupin reported early Friday a car came down his driveway, crashed into the shop and some of his equipment, and then fled. Report taken.

Sherman County

Jacqueline Elizabeth Blue, 28, Rufus, was arrested in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of reckless driving and misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Shana Marie Henry, 38, The Dalles, was arrested at the parole and probation office and is accused of three counts of post prison supervision sanction.