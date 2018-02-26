Wendy’s Tea & Auction funds scholarships for future leaders

Wendy’s Tea & Auction on Saturday is an opportunity for community members to dress up, ladies to don a hat (or not) and enjoy a cultural enrichment experience that raises funds to train the leaders of tomorrow.

The 15th annual high tea at 1:30 p.m. on March 3 is sponsored by Sonrise Academy and presented by the Wendy Ott Memorial Scholarship Foundation. The colorful affair begins 1 p.m. at The Dalles Readiness Center, 402 East Scenic Dr., so people can view a wide variety of silent and live auction items on display.

“It’s a gorgeous setting and its easy access,” said Darlien France, chief organizer.

Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Children under 10 can get in for $12. Tickets are available from Sonrise parent hosts and at the school, 333 E. 12th Street.

“This is a fun way to raise money for scholarships and a school project,” said France, a Sonrise board member who worked with the late Wendy Ott to establish the fundraiser.

“Wendy and I wanted to have a tea parlor and went all over the states to other parlors taking notes,” said France. “When Wendy got cancer, we put everything on hold and then she passed away.”

Alice Linebarger, also a board member, knew about France’s fascination with tea parlors and suggested that interest be used to benefit the school.

“She said, ‘We need another fundraiser and I think you should do a tea party,’” said France of how the program began. The first shindig was very successful, so France volunteered to organize one the following year – and has been doing so ever since.

She gathers donations all year from area businesses and community members for the colorful baskets that are presented at auction.

That is no small feat since there are two rooms at the school filled with treasures that must be sorted into a theme, such as bath accessories, and then packaged to attract buyers.

France said things kick into overdrive for volunteers and parents in January when it is time to set the menu and plan décor.



“It’s a lot of work but we now have a commercial kitchen where the food can be prepared so we don’t have to transport it, which makes things a lot easier,” said France.

Through the years, the event has been fine-tuned until it is truly reminiscent of a British afternoon tea that features scones, cucumber sandwiches, pinwheel sandwiches, cheeses, a cup of nuts and a variety of other foods.

Local residents Gail Wadsworth and Margaret DePaepe bake the scones.

“It’s more food than a lot of people can eat,” said France. “And, while it’s fun for some people to dress up, and some women do enjoy wearing a hat, you don’t have to do either.”

The goodies are served on tables decorated by the hosts, who figure out a theme and then match china and cutlery to it.

For example, there can be the traditional lace tablecloth with formal settings, a floral motif or a beach theme that incorporates shells as centerpieces.

It is up to the imagination of the hosts to figure out what the look will be, said France, so there are many different options available to the guests they invite, or the individuals who buy tickets at the door and join the group.

Twenty-two junior high and high school students from Sonrise are servers and France said people from the community enjoy the opportunity to meet and talk with them. France said four graduates are also coming back this year to help.

The live auction following the meal will be led by David Griffith, Rocky Webb, Shawn Wilkinson, assisted by master of ceremonies Melisa Walter and announcer Jeannie Justice.

The list of businesses and individuals who have donated to the cause is long, said France, and they are greatly appreciated.

Two of the big-ticket items are beach trips: one for two nights and three days at the Embarcadero on Yaquina Bay, courtesy of Dave and Marilyn Kinser; the other for a one-week getaway in May at a condo that sleeps six in Rockaway, provided by Mary Anderson-Pierce.

There is a golfing package, Rhino liner for a pickup, living room furniture and accessories, a photo shoot, makeover, fitness package and much more.

A drawing at the end of the tea offers one night at the Hampton Inn in Hood River with lunch for two at The Ranch, dinner at Ixtapa and movie passes. Tickets are $5 each and a limit of 500 will be sold.

France said about $20,000 is raised each year from the tea and $12,000 is used for scholarships to the academy, which focuses on training Christian leaders for tomorrow. Money will also be used this year to replace work stations in one classroom.

The school relies heavily on Proverbs 22:6 to guide its operations: “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

There are currently 50 students, preschool (age 4) through grade 12 at Sonrise, which also works with homeschool families.

Shawna Nagamatsu is the school secretary and has two children who have graduated from Sonrise and two who still attend. She likes the smaller class sizes, which allow for more one-on-one attention from teachers and the focus on children using their education to go out into the world and make a difference.

“It’s a great place,” she said.