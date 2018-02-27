BB gun incident sparks anger

Two parents told the D21 school board last week they were upset with how the district handled the discovery of a BB gun at the middle school and a student threat at the high school.

A BB gun was found on a student at the middle school on Jan. 17. No notice was sent to parents because the district determined the student did not have intent to use it.

While the district feels its weapons policy is “accurate,” Superintendent Candy Armstrong told the Chronicle in an email Monday that the district will now notify police whenever a BB gun is found on a student, regardless of whether or not there was a threat.

Parent Libby Robinson told the North Wasco County School District 21 board she emailed questions to The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico about when and how the police learned about the BB gun.

She said Carrico replied that the police department first learned of the BB gun on Jan. 24, but from a citizen, not the school district. He said on Jan. 31, an officer looked at the BB gun and confirmed that’s what it was. Carrico told Robinson it wasn’t in the police log because the officer was at the school for an unrelated reason and while he was there he was asked to confirm that it was a BB gun.

Armstrong emailed Monday that “at the time of this incident it was not the protocol for the school to contact the police under the circumstances in which the BB gun was discovered.

“However, after this incident it was determined that we would notify police in the future just to make sure that they are aware and can help us with needed rumor control. We will also look at our protocol for notifying parents, gather input, and make adjustments that will help our parents feel better informed.”

School policy defines a firearm as a weapon that can expel a projectile by action of an explosive. Broadly, it defines a weapon as anything that can be used to hurt or kill, including bats, knives, clubs and brass knuckles.

The policy states that employees who find a student has “unlawfully been in possession of a firearm or destructive device as defined by this policy shall immediately notify an administrator or police,” and “Administrators shall promptly notify the appropriate law enforcement agency of staff reports received and at any other time there is reasonable cause to believe violations have occurred …”

As to the current weapons/firearms policy, Armstrong said it was “accurate. Under current policy, a BB gun, a rock, a pencil, a pair of scissors, any number of things could be considered as a weapon if they are used or threatened to be used to harm someone.

In terms of protocol, we do not approve of students having BB guns at school. If a BB gun is found at school it is confiscated immediately and appropriate measures are taken.”

On the timing of how the police were notified, Armstrong said, “After the incident occurred the police were approached by a couple of citizens from the community about there having been a gun at the middle school.

“I was contacted by the police and I followed up with the middle school. The police were approached by citizens again and it was stated that the gun had been a .22. To make sure that the police could confirm that it was a BB gun and not a .22, I contacted middle school administration and requested that they have the police see the BB gun so that they could confirm that it was a BB gun.

“I did not do that because I thought the administrator had made a mistake, I did it to try to stop the rumor that it was a .22. The middle school administration thought that I wanted the police to take the BB gun and later reported back to me that they had contacted the police, but were told that because it was not used in a crime, the police had no reason to seize it.

I told the middle school administration that I just wanted an officer to look at it and confirm that it was a BB gun. Evidently an officer was at the middle school for another reason and did take a look at it and confirmed that it was a BB gun.”

Robinson said she could understand parents not being notified if a pocketknife is found on a student, since that could just be forgotten in pants pockets, but she felt if a gun is found, parents need to be notified.

Armstrong told Robinson that the district could “revisit the notification process,” and added, “I can assure you that appropriate procedures were followed in this case.”

Robinson asked why a BB gun was not considered a weapon per school policy.

Armstrong said, “A lot of things could be considered a weapon and it’s the intent behind it that often brings it to the level of being considered a weapon.”

Robinson asked at what point a BB gun would be considered dangerous. Armstrong said the district looks at why the BB gun was at the school, and whether there was any intent to use it or to threaten someone.

Robinson said, “That may need to be revisited in this day and age.”

Parent Amber Orion took issue with how the district handled parent notification regarding a threat a student made at the high school, which police responded to the school to investigate on Feb. 15.

It was the day after the Florida school shooting that took 17 lives. The district sent out a press release saying the police went to the school on a reported “concern.” A student had threatened to shoot up the school, but told police it was just a joke.

Orion was upset she only found out about it after school.

She first learned of it through a note, which covered several topics, that was sent home with her child who attends Dry Hollow.

The note listed it as a threat that required police response, with very little detail.

Orion said she had to do her own investigations with school and police to get details.

Later, she got an email from the high school, but by then it was “way too late.” She said in talking to other parents, only Dry Hollow and one other school sent home notes.

She said she heard through talking to others that the district didn’t want to cause a panic, but she said it was up to parents to decide if they felt it was worth panicking over, not the district.

“We entrust you to make this decision of when it’s time to reach out to us,” said Orion.

She asked that a call system that could provide immediate notifications be put in place. She also asked to learn about teacher training on what to look for in a troubled student. She offered to help look at what needs to be done, or what needs to be utilized better in existing policy.

Armstrong said schools, police, social services and mental health services meet monthly, and those are the types of things that get discussed there.