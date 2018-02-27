Blake serving as Sherman’s heart and soul Now healthy, the senior is a key factor in the team’s title quest

MORO – At the start of the 2016-2017 basketball season, Reese Blake felt queasy, with some chest pain and dizziness, unsure what was going on.

His heart rate was through the roof.

In the middle of January of 2017, Blake sought medical attention to get to the root of the whatever ailed him.

After a few visits to his doctor, Blake received the fateful diagnosis – sinus tachycardia – and just like that, the rest of his basketball season, and possibly his athletic career, was done.

The devastation overwhelmed Blake.

Athletics has always been a staple of his life.

“The doctors told me that I couldn’t play, and that if I didn’t take care of it, I could possibly die,” Blake said. “It was really scary to hear that news, because it meant that I wouldn’t be able to play sports anymore. The thought of not being able to play was huge. It really impacted me.”

According to a University of Colorado at Denver report, tachycardia is a heart condition where one’s heart is beating too fast, more than 100 beats per minute when at rest.

In general, normal resting heart rate is between 60 and 100 beats per minute, but with tachycardia, the heart rate is in excess of 100 beats per minute, meaning that the heart’s chambers are working too hard and beating faster than what is considered healthy.

When the heart beats too fast, it pumps the blood around the body less efficiently and the blood flow is reduced, starving the myocardial cells of oxygen, which could potentially cause a heart attack.

Most often, sinus tachycardia is caused by an increase in the body’s demand for oxygen, such as during exercise, stress, infection, blood loss and hyperthyroidism.

Symptoms include palpitations that can last seconds to hours, a pounding sensation in the chest or neck, shortness of breath, anxiety, a feeling as though one may pass out and, uncommonly, loss of consciousness.

This is a relatively common condition that effects 570,000 people in the United States, with an estimated 89,000 new cases reported annually.

Upon hearing the news, Blake devised a plan of action to help with his ailment.

Instead of taking medication, he made a decision to eat better, get in better shape and drink more water.

“When they told me, I had time to think about things,” Blake said. “I realized I had to make better life choices and not eat as much junk food like I used to. I knew I had to take care of myself and eat healthy.”

If Blake starts feeling symptoms on the field or court, he has a watch ready to count his heartbeats per minute.

In the past, his heart rate climbed to a danger level of 203 beats per minute and gone as high as 214.

“When I start to feel something, I check my rate and if it’s too fast, I calm myself down, take deep breaths, drink some water and relax, so I can get back in the game,” Blake said.

After missing out on a state championship run on the basketball court, Blake gained medical clearance to participate in track and field and qualified for state in the 800 and 1,500-meter events.

On the football field this past fall, Blake shined as he picked up second team all-Big Sky Conference honors at running back and linebacker.

This winter on the hardwood, the Sherman senior is a key piece to a basketball squad that captured its third district crown and is vying for its third consecutive state championship.

During his sophomore year, he helped Sherman to its first hoops title since 1989, so after not being able to dress for last year’s magical run, he is grateful to be back with his teammates.

“I have been getting more playing time, I am healthier, and it has really been great to be a part of this team to do the things that I have always wanted to do,” Blake said. “I am so thankful that I have had the opportunity to step up with this team and do my job.”

Back in the summer, Sherman senior Makoa Whitaker noticed a sense of urgency in the way Blake approached preparing for his final sports campaign.

The recovery and his attitude through the entire ordeal is a source of inspiration for Sherman athletes.

“He came in this season with a little fire, getting ready to get back after it, because he felt like he had to pick up the pace a little bit since he missed the end of last season,” Whitaker said. “Him having that drive helps us on the court. He has gotten better through the year and that’s because he never stopped putting in the work. It is nice to have someone with that drive and energy to keep going.”

Community support is an important factor to Blake, so when he looks back at everything he’s overcome and how many have banded together, that outpouring of love is something that tugs at his heartstrings.

Along with himself and fellow seniors, Whitaker, Treve Martin and Jacob Justesen, this group has been blessed with a chance to make history this weekend in Baker City and cement a legacy that will hold strong for years.

“You hear people say that your team is your family. This team really is my second family. They mean so much to me. They have shown me the support through all of this,” Blake said. “I am very proud of being a part of this team. I look forward to helping them win another championship. I think we can do it, as long as everything goes right.”