Henderson excited about football changes

The 1A football season will be much different with changes recently approved by the OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee.

Those moves affect the future of local programs such as South Wasco County, Sherman and Dufur, and many others across the state.

The Ad Hoc Committee ruled to have a 45-team 8-man division, which features both Dufur and Sherman, and South Wasco County would play 6-man football as part of an 18-team pilot program, marking the first time since 1959 that Oregon has participated.

Many philosophies went into switching things up for football, ranging from player safety, a sharp drop in participation numbers and competitive balance.

“I like what has happened with the Ad Hoc Committee’s work,” Dufur football coach and athletic director Jack Henderson said. “They dealt with a worsening situation and made it better in the span of a few months. It benefits all schools by strengthening the division with schools that can consistently field a team. I’m very excited about the direction football has taken.”

The committee also created an enrollment zone between the 1A and 2A classifications, where schools with an adjusted daily admission between 89 and 120 students, so some 2A programs had an option to drop down to the 8-man level or keep playing 11-man.



Among the 63 1A schools, Lowell and Perrydale each have an ADM of 87, the largest, and will stay in the 1A classification, but Echo, with 82, chose to drop to the six-man division. Dufur (80), Ione (68), Sherman (67) and Arlington (44) are part of the 8-man group, and South Wasco County (67) plans to drop down. While some schools have ADM numbers to go by to have an option of playing down, some teams with a winning percentage of 22 percent or less in the OSAA’s Colley ranking, which is a team’s rank while playing schools in its own class, or played fewer than 12 in-classification contests over a span of both two and four years, were given the option to play down.



“It provides a more level playing field at each classification in our state,” Henderson said. “Programs that have struggled are now going to be in a better competitive environment for their student athletes. Hopefully, leading to an upswing in football in our state.”

South Wasco County is now part of a 12-team Special District 5 division, joining Burnt River, Dayville, Echo, Harper Charter, Huntington, Joseph, Mitchell, Monument, Prairie City, Spray and Wheeler. Alsea, Gilchrist, Jewell, McKenzie, Powers and Triangle Lake make up the six-man Special District 4.

“I like the 6-man concept,” Henderson said. “I believe that it will help save football programs in our smaller schools. The fact that the switch to 6-man will allow kids to play football is a great thing. I think it will assist programs in becoming healthier and more attractive to their student athletes. Finally, this move will allow our student/athletes from our smaller schools to have a positive experience in football, and that is always going to be the goal.”



At the 8-man level, Dufur, Sherman, Arlington/Condon, Pilot Rock, Union, Imbler, Enterprise and Ione will be in the 18-team Special District 3, the largest of the three, as Special District 1 has 13 and Special District 2 currently holds 14 teams. Adrian, Cove, Crane, Elgin, Jordan Valley Nixyaawii, Pine Eagle, Powder Valley, and Wallowa are also in the same district.



These gridiron changes are expected for playoff berths.

At the 8-man level, four teams from each of the three districts qualify for the postseason, and four more would qualify by the OSAA’s final rankings to form a 16-team field.



“The fact that fewer and fewer schools were able to consistently field a team, which lead to a fragile scheduling environment for 8-man schools,” Henderson said. “And the reality that some schools were struggling to a point that they were forfeiting games mid-season. An increasing number of schools were playing an independent schedule, or worse yet dropping their programs because they couldn’t compete. Player safety was a significant factor as well, student/athletes were finding themselves in competitive environments that wasn’t safe for them.”