For the Record for February 28, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday February 28, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Feb. 26, 3:51 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street on a report of a vehicle fire. The caller reported a log truck appeared to be on fire in the area of the brakes of the semi. The area was checked but no log truck or any vehicle on fire was located.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Monday.

Accidents

The Dalles City

Feb. 23, 3:35 p.m. – Two vehicle non-injury crash, East 12th and I streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Feb. 24, 8:40 a.m. – Single-vehicle injury crash, East 2nd Street roundabout. Driver stated he was driving down Brewery Grade and tapped his brakes and lost control of the vehicle due to the weather and crashed into the curb. Driver suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital. A report was taken.



Feb. 25, 1:42 p.m. – Two vehicle non-injury crash, East 11th and Federal streets. A report was taken.

Feb. 25, 4:19 p.m. – Officer requested a report for a crash in the 900 block of West 11th Street. No further information was made available.

Oregon State Police

February 23, 10:53 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Dufur. Driver failed to come to a complete stop at an intersection causing a collision and was cited for failure to yield the right of way. A report was taken.

Feb. 23, 1:57 p.m. – Single vehicle non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 79. Vehicle had a blown tire causing the vehicle to lose control and strike the concrete barrier. The crash was logged.

Feb. 24, 9:33 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 89. Driver one was attempting to pass another vehicle when it lost control and hit the rear of driver two who spun out and struck a barrier. A report was taken.

Feb. 26, 12:17 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76. Driver struck some black ice while traveling causing the vehicle to lose control. The crash was logged.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A trespass report was taken Friday morning from the 2800 block of West 7th Street. The incident occurred earlier in the month and is under investigation.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West First Street Friday morning after a caller reported he had an incident with an employee and was told by another employee that the subject brought a gun to work. An information report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A trespass report was taken Friday morning from Sorosis Park after parks staff reported a male citizen continues to come on the property and rakes the leaves and digs holes and is not authorized to do so. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 900 block of West 11th Street Friday evening after a caller reported his wife was making threats to harm herself. Female left prior to officer arrival, but phone contact was established with the subject, who did not want help. An informational report was taken.

A harassment report was taken Friday evening after a caller reported her daughter was being harassed by a male student at the middle school during school hours. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West Sixth Street Friday evening after staff reported they had a female subject in custody for shoplifting. The female was cited and released for second-degree theft. A report was taken.

A found-property report was taken Saturday morning from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a caller reported a backpack was left at the minimart. The property was picked up for safekeeping.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 1600 block of East 10th Street after a caller reported some medication was stolen from her home.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle within the last few days.

Jon Delonne Strickland, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street and is accused of violation of post-prison sanctions. Police responded to West Eighth and Home streets Saturday evening after a caller reported finding a dog that was unable to move. The dog was located and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. It was taken to a local vet for care. A report was taken.

An identity theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 300 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported her banking information was stolen.

Police responded to the 900 block of Richmond Street Sunday afternoon after a caller reported her son, who is staying on her property in a travel trailer, is doing drugs inside. Subject was gone prior to arrival and the incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday evening from the 300 block of Court Street.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Sunday evening after staff reported a juvenile was in custody for shoplifting. Suspect was cited for theft and released to his parents. A report was taken.

Daniel Edward Flock, 42, no listed address, was arrested early Monday morning in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on two warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Ward Road Friday morning after a caller reported she received a message from her daughter that she was being held against her will and that she was assaulted. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Sean Michael McAllister, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 2700 block of Ward Road and is accused of second-degree assault, tampering with a witness, strangulation, interference with making a report and second-degree kidnapping.

William Lionel Neary, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon and is accused of two counts of probation violation and three counts of post-prison violations.

Tyler Joseph Foster, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 3800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.

A search and rescue report was taken Sunday evening from Skyline Sno Park after a caller reported he was separated from a friend while snowmobiling. All subjects were located with no issue and everyone was ok.

Oregon State Police

Jarrod Andrew Wilson, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1900 block of East 9th Street and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop Friday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 104. The vehicle was impounded.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 137 Friday evening on a report of a road hazard. A large mechanical box was located in the roadway. The property was loaded for safekeeping and a found property report was taken.

Fredy Esteban Jimenez Lopez, 26, Woodburn, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 88, and is accused of driving while suspended, driving under the influence of intoxicants and probation violation.

Trooper responded to the regional jail Saturday evening to conduct an interview with an incarcerated subject who was out of compliance with his sex offender registry. Subject had been arrested prior to being out of compliance and was advised to report when he was released. Another inmate was contacted and cited for failure to register as a sex offender. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 800 block of Hostetler Way after assisting a deputy with a criminal mischief investigation.

Gilliam County

Mark David Borghese, 52, Arlington, was arrested Friday evening in Arlington and is accused of violation of a release agreement.

Daniel Joseph Coiner, 37, Heppner, was arrested Sunday morning in Arlington and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree disorderly conduct, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, reckless burning, driving while suspended and offensive littering.

Regional Jail

Nicholas Staley Anthony, 35, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a Sherman County court commitment for a wildlife offense.

Eric Charles Duffy, 31, Fairview, was jailed Saturday on a Sherman County charge of wildlife offense.

Kathleen Anne Nehart, 68, Moro, was jailed Sunday on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.