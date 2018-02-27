Wyden opposes arming teachers, calls for action

Health care started things off but youth care took center stage in Sen. Ron Wyden’s town hall Saturday in Odell.

“This has got to be the time we talk about it,” Wyden said about school safety as the nation reels from the killing of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last week.

“And we need to call these incidents what they are: school slaughter,” Wyden said, speaking from the stage at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center.

He also said that arming teachers, proposed by President Donald Trump, “would be a big mistake we would live to regret,” adding that it will put children in greater danger.

In a wide-ranging talk attended by about 75 people, Wyden praised the recent work of Congress in renewing the Child Health Insurance Program, the Family First bill, and Medicare upgrade legislation coordinating care for chronic illness. Wyden pressed for the public to fight the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to eliminate Internet neutrality.

When asked by Parkdale resident Sam Murillo, “What are you going to do about immigration reform?” he said, “We’ve got to get this passed, folks.”

A student asked Wyden, “What are your next actions on DACA? What will you do with the rest of the Oregon delegation to show we care?”

“This is the time. It is not just a part of the budget,” Wyden said. “This is a fundamental question of justice. We need to see if we can get new allies in the fight,” he said, adding that Oregon employers have the most to gain. “Dreamers make such a huge difference in our economy. They are big economic contributors, with billions of dollars generated in Oregon,” said Wyden, who also spoke Saturday at Dufur High School as part of a four-town hall weekend swing through eastern Oregon. Wyden was introduced by County Commission Chair Ron Rivers, who is retiring in December.

“I walked out of the last (immigration) vote because I was so furious,” Wyden said. “I said the president has offered a take it or leave it proposal, indicating more acceptance of harming young people who have grown up in this country, than helping them by creating jobs and growing the economy.

“The president has said people like me won’t compromise. I would say, respectfully, ‘that’s not true.’ I voted for the package that included the wall (along the Mexican border). Now, I detest the wall with every fiber of my being. I detest the wall and think the idea of $25 million for the wall defies common sense.”

Wyden also vaunted his pending legislation aimed at restoring Secure School Funding and allowing some increase in timber harvesting to create revenue for schools and local government.

“This is something that goes right to the heart of Oregon’s future,” he said. He cautioned, “someone’s got to say ‘Oregon’s not going to go back to the days when you harvest 4 or 5 million board feet a year but my bill doubles the harvest. We’ve got to have both,” he said, of timber harvest revenue and federal revenue sharing through Secure Schools.

“Families First is a revolution in children’s health care,” Wyden said. The program expands parent training, substance abuse treatment and other measures that help create a middle ground between harmful home environments and the need to remove children to foster care.

“When there’s not a lot of fighting in D.C, it doesn’t get the attention of the tweeting and the name-calling, but these are three major pieces of legislation passed into law in the past months, at least two of them are on health care initiatives I’ve been dreaming of for years and years.”

But he grew most impassioned when speaking of gun violence and its impacts on children in schools. He engaged in a 10-minute dialog with student Eva Jones on the topic.

”It’s becoming real, right now,” Jones told Wyden. “We’re sick of this. As students we are the ones most affected but I can’t even vote. It makes me so angry, we are the ones being impacted by this and I know we can have an affect but we can’t make a voting difference,” said Jones, a sophomore at Hood River Valley High School.

“It’s terrifying,” Jones said. “Honestly, since seventh grade, I walk into a classroom and say, ‘where will I hide in a school shooting?’ or ‘This classroom has so many windows, we have a great view of the mountain but they can just shoot us all in here.’ Honestly, we are so done living with that.”

She announced to the audience that on March 24, “Me and many of my classmates will be walking out for 17 minutes and I hope you guys can all join us.

“Putting more security in schools is not the answer,” Jones said. “I don’t want to go school in a place that’s like a prison. They’re already locking all the doors and you already have to show your ID pass even though you know all the teachers and they know you.

“That’s not the kind of educating area we want to be in and that can’t foster learning. If you have that kind of community and atmosphere you can’t be focusing on creative thinking because you have to follow all these rules. I just don’t think that’s the solution.”

Wyden responded, “You said you are a student and you don’t vote. Don’t sell yourself short. You’ve got parents who vote. You can tell them how you feel, you can tell your parents’ friends how you feel. You will be voting soon in a couple of years and this ought to be the time you tell elected officials, ‘I’m watching you all the time. How did you vote on background checks? How did you vote on assault weapon bans? How did you vote on all these measures?’ So the first thing I say is don’t sell yourself short. You can really have a powerful voice. This is the time when a lot of people have said listening to a student is the key, and I like your point about not letting it slide. This is the time.”

Referring to the recent televised town hall in Florida following the Parkland murders, Wyden said, “People said in the gym, ‘now is not the time to talk.’ That’s ridiculous. It was time to talk about it a long time ago. This has got to be the time.”

Regarding law enforcement in school, Wyden said, “my sense is there has got to be something in between having your school being an armed camp and doing nothing. It sounds like your school is already doing a lot.

“When I talk about police and law enforcement support, first of all I don’t want teachers to be armed. I think that’s a big mistake. We start down that path and we’re really going to regret it. My guess is that more students are going to get hurt. Let’s continue this discussion, but I think there is something in between.”

Jones said, “I agree, but a lot of people have been talking about more security, we need to lock the doors to our classrooms and lock kids inside during passing periods. Honestly I don’t think that’s going to make a change either because if you were a school shooter you’d just go in and during lunch or passing period or times when it’s not regulated.

“If you take that to an extreme then we’d have closed in lunches but I want to be able to hang out with my friends and learn. I do not think that’s too much to ask.”

Wyden encouraged Jones and her peers, saying, “You’ve got a lot of power. Students have a lot of power right now. Students underestimate how much power they have right now, and this is as important as it gets. This is safety.

“This is their future, this is whether they’re going to have a family and jobs and a life of happiness, or we’re going to have a life of tragedy. There’s nothing more important that I’m doing.”