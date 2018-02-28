The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Bronze Beauty

Gary Elkinton photo
As of Wednesday, February 28, 2018

A bronze elk appears to be leaping through the sage brush and pine of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center on a recent sunny day. The new statue is a recent addition to the outdoor area of the center, which features paved trails, a live raptor display area, also new, and other outdoor exhibits. Access to the museum grounds is free.

